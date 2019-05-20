Insights Into the Global Personal Hygiene Market (2019-2025) with Market Share by Company

DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personal Hygiene Market [By Region - North America (The US & Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK & Spain) & Asia Pacific (Japan, China & India)] Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global personal hygiene market with market analysis done across major nations. Future forecasts of personal hygiene market overall and across various regional markets have been provided in the report till 2025. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Global personal hygiene market is expected to trend on an upward trajectory in the upcoming years. Growth of the market is attributed to rising consumer disposable income, increasing focus on beauty and grooming, growing health consciousness and rise in awareness programs. However, the market faces several challenges due to lack of awareness of personal hygiene especially in low-income countries, the maturity of products and economic downturn.

Major industry players operating in the global personal hygiene market include Unilever N.V., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Beiersdorf AG, The Proctor & Gamble Co (P&G), Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, and financial analysis. It also compiles the performance comparison of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.

In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in the global personal hygiene market.



Key Vendors

Unilever N.V.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Beiersdorf AG

The Proctor & Gamble Co (P&G)

Johnson & Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Personal Hygiene

3.1 Overview

3.2 Categories

3.2.1 Antiperspirants & Deodorants

3.2.2 Bath and Shower Products

3.2.3 Oral Care

3.2.4 Others



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Category

4.2.2 Market Share by Distribution Channel

4.2.3 Market Share by Region



5. Regional Analysis

5.1 Europe

5.2 North America

5.3 Asia Pacific



6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Increasing Demand for Organic Products

7.1.2 Product Innovation

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Rising Consumer Disposable Income

7.2.2 Increasing Focus on Beauty & Grooming

7.2.3 Growing Health Consciousness

7.2.4 Awareness Programs

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Lack of Awareness in LICs

7.3.2 Maturity of Products

7.3.3 Economic Downturn



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Share by Company

8.1.1 Global

8.1.2 Asia Pacific

8.1.2.1 China

8.1.2.2 Japan

8.1.2.3 India

8.1.3 Europe

8.1.3.1 The UK

8.1.3.2 Spain

8.1.3.3 Germany

8.1.3.4 France

8.1.4 North America

8.1.4.1 The US

8.1.4.2 Canada

8.2 Comparative Analysis

8.2.1 Financial Analysis

8.2.2 Product Portfolio



9. Company Profiling

9.1 Unilever N.V.

9.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company

9.3 Beiersdorf AG

9.4 The Proctor & Gamble Co (P&G)

9.5 Johnson & Johnson

9.7 Reckitt Benckiser Group

