Insights Into the Global Salmon Market (2019-2024): Frozen Salmon Represents the Most Widely Consumed Product

DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Salmon Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global salmon market reached a volume of 3.7 Million Tons in 2018. Looking forward, the market volume is projected to reach 4.7 Million Tons by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2024.

Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the per capita consumption of protein which has resulted in the rising preference for fish as compared to animal meat as it is a rich source of protein. This is one of the major factors which has been proliferating the growth of the market.



Apart from this, salmon also offers high levels of omega-3 fats, EPA and DHA which makes it a popular food product among health-conscious consumers as it is highly beneficial for decreasing the risk of heart diseases, diabetes and obesity. A rising worldwide demand for salmon can also be accredited to a rise in the disposable incomes across both developed and emerging economies.



Some of the other factors which have positively influenced the growth of the global salmon market include rising health consciousness, value addition, changing dietary habits, convenient packaging, etc.



Market Summary



Based on type, the market has been segmented into farmed and wild captured. Currently, farmed salmon represents the largest segment on account of a significant rise in the salmon aquaculture across the globe.



On the basis of species, the market has been segregated into Atlantic, Pink, Chum/Dog, Sockeye and Coho. Amongst these, Atlantic salmon represents the most popular species amongst the consumers.



Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented as food service and retail. Foodservice currently represents the largest distribution channel.



Based on the end-product, the market has been segmented as frozen, fresh and canned. Amongst these, frozen salmon represents the most widely consumed product.



On the basis of production, Norway is the largest market for farmed salmon followed by Chile, Scotland, Canada and Faroe Islands. On the other hand, for wild captured salmon, the United States represents the biggest producing region followed by Russia, Japan and Canada.



The salmon market has also been segmented based on end-markets which represent the major consumption regions. This segment is being led by EU followed by the United States, Brazil, China, Russia and Japan.



The competitive landscape of the global salmon market has also been examined with some of the key players being Mowi ASA, Cermaq, Leroy Seafood Group, and SalMar.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Salmon Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Producing Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Consuming Region

5.6 Market Breakup by Species

5.7 Market Breakup by End-Product Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.3 Primary Processing

5.11.4 Large Scale Industrial Processing

5.11.5 Packaging and Export

5.11.6 Distribution

5.11.7 End-Use

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.13 Price Analysis

5.13.1 Key Price Indicators

5.13.2 Price Structure

5.13.3 Price Trends



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Farmed

6.2 Wild Captured



7 Market Breakup by Producing Region

7.1 Farmed

7.2 Wild Captured



8 Market Breakup by Consuming Region

8.1 EU

8.2 Russia

8.3 US

8.4 Brazil

8.5 Japan

8.6 China

8.7 Others



9 Market Breakup by Species

9.1 Atlantic

9.2 Pink

9.3 Chum/Dog

9.4 Coho

9.5 Sockeye

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by End-Product Type

10.1 Frozen

10.2 Fresh

10.3 Canned

10.4 Others



11 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

11.1 Foodservice

11.2 Retail



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



13 Salmon Processing

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Detailed Process Flow

13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

13.5 Key Success and Risk Factors



14 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

14.1 Land, Location and Site Development

14.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

14.3 Plant Machinery

14.4 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

14.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

14.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

14.7 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

14.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

14.9 Other Capital Investments



15 Loans and Financial Assistance



16 Project Economics

16.1 Capital Cost of the Project

16.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

16.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

16.4 Income Projections

16.5 Expenditure Projections

16.6 Taxation and Depreciation

16.7 Financial Analysis

16.8 Profit Analysis



17 Profiles of Key Players

17.1 Mowi ASA

17.1.1 Company Overview

17.1.2 Company Description

17.1.3 Product Portfolio

17.1.4 Financials

17.2 Leroy Seafood Group

17.3 Cremaq

17.4 SalMar



