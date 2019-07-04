Insights Into the Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market 2019-2024 - The Increasing Use of SOI Technology in IoT Devices & Applications Presents Lucrative Opportunities
DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Wafer Size (200 mm and Less Than 200 mm, 300 mm), Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI), Technology (Smart Cut, Layer Transfer), Product (RF FEM, MEMS), Application - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The SOI Market Projected to grow from $894 million in 2019 to $2,186 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2019 to 2024.
The growth of the SOI market can be attributed to the increasing investments by wafer manufacturers and foundry players in the SOI ecosystem. However, the floating body and self-heating effects in SOI-based devices act as major restraints for the growth of the market.
Growing integrated chip industry and expanding the SOI ecosystem in the Asia Pacific region are expected to pose as growth opportunities for the SOI market during the forecast period. Effective maintenance of thickness uniformity of 200 mm and 300 mm wafers and other parameters acts as a major challenge for the growth of the SOI market across the globe.
The SOI market for 300 mm wafer size is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the market for 200 mm and less than 200 mm wafer size during the forecast period
Based on wafer size, the 300 mm segment of the SOI market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the 200 mm and less than 200 mm segment during the forecast period. Manufacturers of Radio Frequency (RF) chips including Qualcomm (US), Broadcom (US), Qorvo (US), Skyworks Solutions (US), and Murata Manufacturing (Japan) have undertaken several initiatives to increase their production of 300 mm wafers.
Moreover, wafer players are also expanding their 300 mm wafer manufacturing capacity. For instance, in 2016, Soitec (France) expanded its manufacturing capacity for the production of 300 mm SOI wafers. Foundries such as GlobalFoundries (US), TowerJazz (Israel), TSMC (Taiwan), and UMC (US) are also expanding their RF-SOI manufacturing processes for 300 mm wafers.
The FD-SOI wafer type segment of the SOI market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
FD-SOI wafer types are highly reliable in high-temperature environments. They have reduced operating voltage and are cost-effective. This leads to their increased demand across the globe. Moreover, developments undertaken by several key players have also contributed significantly to the demand for FD-SOI wafer types.
For instance, in 2017, GlobalFoundries (US) and Chengdu Government (China) invested USD 100 million to build 22FDX, which uses 22 nm FD-SOI technology. Moreover, GlobalFoundries (US) launched 12FDX for use in various applications, right from mobile computing to 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, and autonomous vehicles.
The SOI market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The SOI market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increased investments and continuous expansions being carried out by the manufacturers of semiconductor foundries, wafers, and products in Asia Pacific. For instance, in 2018, GlobalFoundries and the Chengdu Municipality entered into an agreement to develop an efficient FD-SOI ecosystem for use in artificial intelligence and security products.
The report profiles key players in the SOI market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Soitec (France), Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan), GlobalWafers (Taiwan), SUMCO Corporation (Japan), Simgui (China), GlobalFoundries (US), TowerJazz (Israel), Sony (Japan), WaferPro (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), Ineda Systems (India), Evaderis (France), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Skyworks Solutions (US), Qorvo (US), MagnaChip Semiconductor (South Korea), UMC (Taiwan), TSMC (Taiwan), Qualcomm (US), Silicon Valley Microelectronics (US), and EV Group (UK).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Definition
1.3 Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Market Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in SOI Market
4.2 SOI Market, By Application
4.3 SOI Market, By Wafer Type and Product
4.4 SOI Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in the SOI Ecosystem
5.2.1.2 Growing use of SOI Wafers in Consumer Electronics
5.2.1.3 Reducing the Overall Cost of Semiconductor Devices By Minimizing Silicon Wastage During the Manufacturing of Thin SOI Wafers
5.2.1.4 Improved Performance Offered and Low Operating Voltage Required By SOI Wafers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Floating Body and Self-Heating Effects in SOI-Based Devices
5.2.2.2 Limited Availability of Existing Intellectual Property Ecosystems to Fabless Companies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Integrated Chip Industry and Expanding SOI Ecosystem in the Asia Pacific Region
5.2.3.2 Increasing use of SOI Technology in IoT Devices and Applications
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Volatility and Susceptibility of SOI-Based Wafers to Damage Caused By Pressure or Stress
5.2.4.2 Effective Maintenance of Thickness Uniformity and Other Parameters
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 SOI Market Value Chain
6 SOI Market, By Wafer Size
6.1 Introduction
6.2 200 mm and Less Than 200 mm
6.2.1 Increased Adoption of Organic Growth Strategies By SOI Wafer Manufacturers for the Development of 200 mm Wafers to Drive Growth of 200mm and Less Than 200 mm Segment
6.3 300 mm
6.3.1 Increased Demand for Technologically Advanced SOI Wafers in Various End-Use Applications to Fuel Growth of 300 mm Segment of SOI Market
7 SOI Market, By Wafer Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 RF-SOI
7.2.1 RF-SOI Segment of SOI Market Projected to Witness Growth Due to Increased Adoption of RF-SOI Technology in Smartphones
7.3 PD-SOI
7.3.1 Floating Body Effect in PD-SOI Wafers is Expected to Hinder Growth of PD-SOI Segment of SOI Market
7.4 FD-SOI
7.4.1 Increased Investments and Initiatives Undertaken By Manufacturers and Foundry Players of FD-SOI Wafers are Expected to Fuel Growth of FD-SOI Segment of SOI Market
7.5 Power-SOI
7.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Power-SOI Wafers in Automotive Industry to Spur Growth of Power-SOI Segment of SOI Market
7.6 Emerging-SOI
7.6.1 Photonics-SOI
7.6.1.1 Increasing Requirement to Reduce Network Congestion Acts as a Growth Opportunity for Photonics-SOI Segment of SOI Market
7.6.2 Imager-SOI
7.6.2.1 Use of 3D Image Sensors in Smartphones for Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Facial Recognition is Spurring Growth of Imager-SOI Segment of SOI Market
8 SOI Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Smart Cut
8.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Smart Cut Technology By Manufacturers of SOI Wafers is Leading to Growth of Smart Cut Segment
8.3 Bonding SOI
8.3.1 Rising Demand for Bonding SOI-Based Wafers in High-Power Applications is Fueling Growth of Bonding Segment of SOI Market
8.4 Layer Transfer SOI
8.4.1 High-Accuracy Thin-Film Layer Transfer Process Offered By Layer Transfer Technology is Fueling Growth of This Technology Segment
9 SOI Market, By Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 RF Fem
9.2.1 Increased Adoption of RF Fem Due to Growing use in Smartphones is Fueling Growth of RF Fem Segment
9.3 MEMS
9.3.1 Increased Adoption of MEMS in Photonics and Telecommunications Contributing to Growth of MEMS Segment of SOI Market
9.4 Power
9.4.1 Increasing Demand for SOI-Based Power Products in Power Supplies, Brushless Motors, and Amplifiers is Spurring Growth of Power Segment of SOI Market
9.5 Optical Communication
9.5.1 Increasing Data Rate in Data Centers Leading to Growth of Optical Communication Segment of SOI Market
9.6 Image Sensing
9.6.1 Rising Requirement for Cmos Image Sensors in Cameras, and Ar and Vr Devices is Contributing to Growth of Image Sensing Segment of SOI Market
10 Types of SOI Wafers Based on Thickness
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Thick-Film SOI Wafers
10.3 Thin-Film SOI Wafers
11 SOI Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Consumer Electronics
11.2.1 SOI Market for Consumer Electronics is Driven By Increasing Adoption of RF-SOI in Smartphones, Wearables, and Other Electronic Devices
11.3 Automotive
11.3.1 Increased Adoption of High-Performance and Low-Power Devices in Automobiles is Fueling Growth of Automotive Segment of SOI Market
11.4 Datacom & Telecom
11.4.1 Rapid Increase in Internet Traffic and Need for Eliminating Cross-Talk and Other Interferences Leading to Increased Demand for SOI Technology in Datacom & Telecom
11.5 Military, Defense, and Aerospace
11.5.1 Increased Demand for High Rate Data Transfer Systems in Military, Defense, and Aerospace Applications is Fueling Growth of This Segment in SOI Market
11.6 Industrial
11.6.1 Development of MEMS Process and a Force-Sensitive Chip to Minimize Current Leakage in Field Devices are Fueling Growth of Industrial Segment of SOI Market
12 Regional Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.1.1 US Leads SOI Market in North America Owing to Increased Demand for SOI-Based Devices in Consumer Electronics, Datacom & Telecom, and Automotive Applications
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles and Their Charging Stations is Expected to Boost Growth of SOI Market in Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.2.3.1 Rising Demand for 5g and IoT-Based Devices Contributes Significantly to Growth of SOI Market in Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 UK
12.3.1.1 Growing Popularity of IoT Applications and Increasing Demand for 5g Network Services are Contributing to Growth of SOI Market in the UK
12.3.2 France
12.3.2.1 Presence of SOItec, a Leading SOI Wafer Manufacturer, is Expected to Propel Growth of SOI Market in France
12.3.3 Germany
12.3.3.1 Increasing Automation of Production Lines of Various Automotive Manufacturers in the Country is Driving Growth of SOI Market in Germany
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.4.1 Rising Demand for SOI Technology in Automotive Applications is Expected to Lead to Growth of SOI Market in Italy
12.3.5 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.1.1 China Leads SOI Market in the Asia Pacific
12.4.2 Japan
12.4.2.1 Growing Adoption of SOI Technology in Consumer Electronics and Automotive is Leading to Growth of SOI Market in Japan
12.4.3 Taiwan
12.4.3.1 Strong Presence of Foundries and Ic Manufacturing Companies in the Country is Expected to Lead to Growth of SOI Market in Taiwan
12.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Product Launches and Developments
13.3.2 Agreements and Collaborations
13.3.3 Partnerships and Expansions
13.3.4 Acquisitions
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.4.1 Visionary Leaders
13.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.3 Innovators
13.4.4 Emerging Companies
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 SOItec
14.1.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical
14.1.3 GlobalWafers
14.1.4 SUMCO
14.1.5 Simgui
14.1.6 GlobalFoundries
14.1.7 STMicroelectronics N.V.
14.1.8 TowerJazz
14.1.9 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
14.1.10 Murata Manufacturing
14.1.11 Skyworks Solutions
14.1.12 Qorvo
14.2 Other Key Players
14.2.1 Sony Corporation
14.2.2 MagnaChip Semiconductor
14.2.3 United Microelectronics Corporation
14.2.4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
14.2.5 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
14.2.6 Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc.
14.2.7 EV Group
14.3 Start-Up Ecosystem
14.3.1 Ineda Systems
14.3.2 Evaderis
14.3.3 WaferPro
