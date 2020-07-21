Insights into the Maleic Anhydride Global Market to 2029 - COVID-19 Impact Estimation

DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Maleic Anhydride (MA): 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world maleic anhydride market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for maleic anhydride.



COVID-19 Impact Estimation

As uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, each report forecasts are being revised

The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report

What is important, the report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling

Report Scope



The report covers global, regional and country markets of maleic anhydride

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing maleic anhydride capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on maleic anhydride manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of maleic anhydride in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Maleic anhydride market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided



Reasons to Buy



Your knowledge of maleic anhydride market will become wider

Analysis of the maleic anhydride market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment

You will boost your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into maleic anhydride market

Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated

Maleic anhydride market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: MALEIC ANHYDRIDE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE WORLD MARKET

3.1. World maleic anhydride capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World maleic anhydride production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Maleic anhydride consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Maleic anhydride global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Maleic anhydride prices in the world market



4. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Maleic anhydride European market analysis

Countries covered:

Austria

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Poland

Spain

4.2. Maleic anhydride Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

4.3. Maleic anhydride North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Maleic anhydride Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

4.5. Maleic anhydride Africa & Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

5. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE MARKET PROSPECTS

5.1. Maleic anhydride capacity and production forecast up to 2029

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Maleic anhydride consumption forecast up to 2029

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Maleic anhydride market prices forecast up to 2029



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE MALEIC ANHYDRIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



