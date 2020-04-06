Insights Into the Refrigerated Transport Market, 2020-2025 by Mode of Transportation, Technology, Temperature, Application and Region
DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refrigerated Transport Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global refrigerated transport market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.
The growing food and beverage industry represent as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This, along with the growth of the cold chain industry across the globe, is further contributing to the market growth.
Furthermore, owing to the growing health-consciousness among consumers, the demand for frozen variants of various fresh products has increased, along with the growing demand for the service from residential as well as foodservice operators, such as quick-service restaurants (QSRs), hotels and other eateries. Since the food products and raw materials require controlled temperatures during transportation for storage and prevention of spoilage, refrigerated transport has become integral to the distribution process.
Additionally, the manufacturing of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical drugs and expanding trade opportunities across the globe, are also providing a thrust to the market growth.
Other factors, such as the implementation of favorable government policies and regulations regarding the production, processing, transportation and quality of products, along with the increasing adoption of marine transport vehicles, owing to their cost-effectiveness, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being C. H. Robinson, Daikin Industries, FedEx, DB Schenker, General Mills, Hyundai Motor Company, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Krone Commercial Vehicle Group, LAMBERET SAS, United Technologies, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Schmitz Cargobull, Singamas Container, Wabash National, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global refrigerated transport market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of transportation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the temperature?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global refrigerated transport market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Refrigerated Transport Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Mode of Transportation
6.1 Refrigerated Road Transport
6.2 Refrigerated Sea Transport
6.3 Refrigerated Rail Transport
6.4 Refrigerated Air Transport
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Vapor compression Systems
7.2 Air-Blown Evaporators
7.3 Eutectic Devices
7.4 Cryogenic Systems
8 Market Breakup by Temperature
8.1 Single-Temperature
8.2 Multi-Temperature
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Chilled Food Products
9.2 Frozen Food Products
9.3 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East and Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 C. H. Robinson
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Daikin Industries
14.3.3 FedEx
14.3.4 DB Schenker
14.3.5 General Mills
14.3.6 Hyundai Motor Company
14.3.7 Ingersoll Rand Inc
14.3.8 Krone Commercial Vehicle Group
14.3.9 lamberet sas
14.3.10 United Technologies
14.3.11 Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company
14.3.12 Schmitz Cargobull
14.3.13 Singamas Container
14.3.14 Wabash National
