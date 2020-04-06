Insights Into the Refrigerated Transport Market, 2020-2025 by Mode of Transportation, Technology, Temperature, Application and Region

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refrigerated Transport Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refrigerated transport market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.



The growing food and beverage industry represent as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. This, along with the growth of the cold chain industry across the globe, is further contributing to the market growth.



Furthermore, owing to the growing health-consciousness among consumers, the demand for frozen variants of various fresh products has increased, along with the growing demand for the service from residential as well as foodservice operators, such as quick-service restaurants (QSRs), hotels and other eateries. Since the food products and raw materials require controlled temperatures during transportation for storage and prevention of spoilage, refrigerated transport has become integral to the distribution process.



Additionally, the manufacturing of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical drugs and expanding trade opportunities across the globe, are also providing a thrust to the market growth.



Other factors, such as the implementation of favorable government policies and regulations regarding the production, processing, transportation and quality of products, along with the increasing adoption of marine transport vehicles, owing to their cost-effectiveness, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being C. H. Robinson, Daikin Industries, FedEx, DB Schenker, General Mills, Hyundai Motor Company, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Krone Commercial Vehicle Group, LAMBERET SAS, United Technologies, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Schmitz Cargobull, Singamas Container, Wabash National, etc.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global refrigerated transport market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of transportation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the temperature?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global refrigerated transport market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Refrigerated Transport Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Mode of Transportation

6.1 Refrigerated Road Transport

6.2 Refrigerated Sea Transport

6.3 Refrigerated Rail Transport

6.4 Refrigerated Air Transport



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Vapor compression Systems

7.2 Air-Blown Evaporators

7.3 Eutectic Devices

7.4 Cryogenic Systems



8 Market Breakup by Temperature

8.1 Single-Temperature

8.2 Multi-Temperature



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Chilled Food Products

9.2 Frozen Food Products

9.3 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 C. H. Robinson

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Daikin Industries

14.3.3 FedEx

14.3.4 DB Schenker

14.3.5 General Mills

14.3.6 Hyundai Motor Company

14.3.7 Ingersoll Rand Inc

14.3.8 Krone Commercial Vehicle Group

14.3.9 lamberet sas

14.3.10 United Technologies

14.3.11 Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

14.3.12 Schmitz Cargobull

14.3.13 Singamas Container

14.3.14 Wabash National



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5nklcz

