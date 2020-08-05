Insights into the Service Delivery Automation Global Market to 2027 - Featuring IBM, IPsoft & NICE Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Service Delivery Automation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 144-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Service Delivery Automation Market to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Service Delivery Automation estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 25.3% over the period 2020-2027.



IT Process Automation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 26.8% CAGR and reach US$14.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Business Process Automation segment is readjusted to a revised 20.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.6% CAGR



The Service Delivery Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.5% and 21.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.7% CAGR.



