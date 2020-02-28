Insights into the Stress Management Industry: Global Trends from 2018 to 2019 and CAGR Through 2024
Feb 28, 2020, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stress Management Industry: Global Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers an exhaustive description and evaluation of the global stress management market. It provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights into the report, which aligns with the goals and objectives of our intended customers. The projections are verified through intensive primary and secondary research.
It will enable clients to obtain investment in the stress management industry on the basis of the current business scenario, trends and futuristic development in the segments. Keeping in mind the client's needs, the report provides expert insights into the global stress management industry, its services and market trends. The market is forecasted through a bottom-up approach, which includes evaluation of the market through revenues generated by the key vendors of the market.
It consists of market statistics that are unveiled by affirmed private publishers and various public organizations. The data encompasses the vogue and the newest industry players along with their pre-eminent company profiles. The information is thoroughly examined through extensive primary and secondary research carried by the research analysts.
Estimated values used are based on market players' total revenues and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Annual reports and forward-looking statement of stress management market players, annual sales of market players and the average cost of software and services are considered for market estimations. A large number of stress management market players and potential startups are profiled in the report for a better understanding of the market.
The report on the stress management market provides a market overview, assesses modes of treatment, provides an end-user analysis, and analyzes the stress management market by mode of treatment, age group and end-user. The major companies that were profiled in the report include a detailed introduction, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also includes regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections, and market shares.
The Report Includes:
- 52 tables
- Detailed study and industry analysis of the global stress management market
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- A broad range of psychotherapies and techniques that are aimed at controlling the level of stress in individuals, primarily chronic stress along with several drugs and devices, available in the market for the treatment of stress
- Data corresponding to a number of cases of work-related stress, depression or anxiety; as well as the prevalence and incidence rates
- Elaboration on the role of regulatory protocols, current and developing technologies, and other macroeconomic factors shaping the stress management marketplace
- Profile description of market-leading companies, their product portfolios and recent developments, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Lupin Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Trends
- Antidepressant Demand Slows
- Europe Dominates the Global Stress Management Market
- Government Awareness Campaigns for Mental Health
- Emerging Focus on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for Depression
- Introduction of New Apps for Stress Management
- Potential Growth of Off-Label Stress Reducers Such as ASMR
- Market Dynamics
- Factors Driving the Growth of the Market
- Restraints
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Treatment Type
- Drugs and Medications
- Antidepressant Drugs
- Atypical Antipsychotics
- Beta-Blockers
- Others (Benzodiazepines)
- Therapies and Devices
- Deep Brain Stimulation
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation
- Wearable Devices and Apps
- ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response)
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Age Group
- Children
- Adults
- Elderly
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Brazil
- Mexico
- South Africa
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Increasing Adoption of Wearables and Smart Devices for Stress Relief
- Significant FDA Approvals for Neurological Therapies
- Recent FDA Approvals
- Key Suppliers and Manufacturers
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Otsuka Holding Co., Ltd.
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Strategies
- Product Launches and Approvals
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Geographical Expansion
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- Alkermes Plc
- Allergan Plc
- Apple Inc.
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Azumio Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd.
- Biocontrol Medical Ltd.
- Brainsway Ltd.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Caeden Inc.
- Darta Systems
- Devon Medical Products Inc.
- Electromedical Products International Inc.
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
- Facemetrics Ltd.
- Fisher Wallace Laboratories Inc.
- Fitbit Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- Headspace Inc.
- Ibreve Ltd.
- Interaxon Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Lief Therapeutics
- Livanova Plc
- Lupin Ltd.
- Mag & More Gmbh
- Magventure Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Mood Tracker Web Media Llc
- Mylan N.V.
- Neuronetics Inc.
- Neurosigma Inc.
- Neuvana Llc
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Sanvello Health Inc.
- Spire Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Thync Global Inc.
- Tingles Inc.
- Walden Medical Neuro Digital Therapies LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1g5c36
