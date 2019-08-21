Insights Into the World Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market, 2019 - Includes Market Positioning of & Major Strategies Adopted by Leading Companies

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Aircraft Sequencing Systems Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft sequencing systems market set to demonstrate promising CAGR of 9.68% across the forecast period through 2019 to 2027.

Global air traffic has experienced a substantial surge over the past few years that resulted in significant delays at almost every major airport. Such rapid growth in traffic demands operationally sound technologies for aiding air traffic management and the controller workforce.

Optimal landing sequences for aircraft arrival is a critical task as constraints of spacing between arrivals depend on several different conditions. The First-Come-First-Served (FCFS) practice has been used as the most common approach for sequencing aircraft, which schedules the aircraft based on the Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) at the runway.

However, landing efficiency in terms of runway throughput is not guaranteed by FCFS when redundant spacing requirements exist. Therefore, advanced aircraft sequencing systems as well as automation tools deployed in the operational environment to enhance the efficiency of the system by maximizing runway efficiency while maintaining safety.

Segment Analysis

Overall, the aircraft sequencing systems market is segmented based on component and application. In 2018, based on application, the market was dominated by the commercial segment. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) stated that the airline passenger traffic across the globe was increased by 7% in 2018. Similarly, regional jets and business jets traffic witnessed a significant surge over the years credited to increased trade activities.

Further, based on geography, North America led the aircraft sequencing systems market in 2018. The dominance of North America in the global market is primarily accredited to the presence of key aircraft sequencing systems market players across the region. In 2018, North America air traffic was increased by 5% compared to 2017. Similarly, significant capital investment in military modernization programs projected to bolster the aircraft sequencing systems market across the forecast period. Further, Asia Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region with robust economic expansion and growing air traffic in the region.

Competitive Insights

Major players in the aircraft sequencing systems market include Eurocontrol, ATRiCS, Harris Corporation, ADB SAFEGATE, Amadeus IT Group, S.A., The Aerospace Corporation, Thales Group, Copperchase Ltd., Collins Aerospace, PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. and Airtospoft among others.

The aircraft sequencing systems market is characterized by an intense focus on research and development along with acquisition and merger activities. For instance, in July 2018, Eurocontrol presented the research focusing on understanding and evolving several aspects of airport operation and air traffic management.

