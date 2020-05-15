Insights into the World Market for PC Based Automation: Segmented by Component, Deployment, Geography and Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PC Based Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global PC Based Automation Market is poised to experience strong growth during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include a growing need for efficient monitoring in manufacturing plants, rising emphasis on regulatory compliances and rising demand for smart automation solutions.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on a global as well as regional levels. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 to 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on key countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures. The report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts to 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 PC Based Automation Market, By Component

4.1 Distributed Control System

4.2 Industrial Pcs (IPCs)

4.3 Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs)

4.4 Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)

4.5 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)



5 PC Based Automation Market, By Offering

5.1 Training

5.2 Software Upgrades

5.3 Software

5.4 Services

5.5 Repair and Maintenance

5.6 Installation

5.7 Hardware



6 PC Based Automation Market, By Deployment

6.1 On-Premise

6.2 Cloud



7 PC Based Automation Market, By Network Technology

7.1 Wireless Communication Technology

7.2 Wired Communication Technology



8 PC Based Automation Market, By Communication Content

8.1 Discrete Industry

8.2 Process Industries



9 PC Based Automation Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 ABB

11.2 Advantech

11.3 Beckhoff Automation

11.4 Bosch Rexroth

11.5 Emerson Electric

11.6 General Electric

11.7 Honeywell

11.8 IDEC

11.9 Kontron S&T

11.10 Mitsubishi Electric

11.11 OMRON

11.12 Rockwell Automation

11.13 Schneider Electric

11.14 Siemens

11.15 Yokogawa Electric



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tmhsmt

