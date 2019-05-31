Insights Into the World Nanocomposites Market 2019: Featuring 3M, Arkema, BASF, DSM, DowDuPont, and more
May 31, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanocomposites: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanocomposites in Million Pounds.
The Global and the US markets are further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:
- Construction
- Electronics
- Automotive
- Aviation
- Consumer Goods
- Healthcare
- Others
The report profiles 55 companies including many key and niche players, such as:
- 3M (USA)
- Arkema Group (France)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Cabot Corporation (USA)
- DSM (USA)
- DowDuPont Inc. (USA)
- Elementis Specialties Inc. (USA)
- eSpin Technologies Inc. (USA)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Foster Corporation (USA)
- Hybrid Plastics Inc. (USA)
- Inframat Corporation (USA)
- InMat Inc. (USA)
- Nanocor Inc. (USA)
- Nanocyl S.A. (Belgium)
- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (USA)
- Nyacol Nano Technologies Inc. (USA)
- Powdermet Inc. (USA)
- RTP Company (USA)
- Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)
- TNO (The Netherlands)
- Unitika Ltd. (Japan)
- Zyvex Technologies (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Developments in Novel Materials Research & Innovation Provides the Platform for Growth of Nanocomposites
Nanocomposites: Market Overview
Key Market Trends & Drivers
Strong Demand for Reinforced Plastics Fuels Interest in Nanofiller-Reinforced Polymer Nanocomposites
Strong Focus on Efficient & Environment Friendly Packaging Fuels Opportunities for Nanocomposites
Nanocomposite Materials for Food Packaging Applications
Beverage Packaging: The Largest End-User of Nanocomposites in the Food Packaging Industry
Nanoclays
A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling
Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Demand for Nanocomposite Plastic Component & Parts
Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Growing Interest in Fire Proofing Chemicals Spur Opportunities for Nanocomposites as Flame Retardants
Tracing Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Rapidly Evolving Field of Energy Storage
Bionanocomposites to Witness Spectacular Gains in Biomedical Applications
Demand for Innovative New Electronic Materials to Power Next Generation Electronics Spurs Strong Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Electronics & Communications Industry
Graphene Represents Bright Spot in Nanocomposites Market
Challenges to Growth in the Market: A Review
2. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Technology Innovations
Key to Future Growth
Polymer Nanocomposites: High Growth Potential
Cellulose Nanocomposites
An Emerging Technology
Research Institutions to Exploit New Applications and Techniques
Advancements in Expansion of Polymer Nanocomposite Applications
Anticorrosion Applications of Polymer Nanocomposites
Polymer Nanocomposites with Self-healing Characteristic
Nanocomposites for Additive Manufacturing
Commercialization: Future Growth Engine for Nanocomposites
Focus on Select Research Innovations and Advancements in the field of Nanocomposites
Nanoscience Holds Tremendous Potential to Offer Novel Nanocomposites
GaP Nanocomposites Exhibit Excellent Electrical and Optical Properties
R&D Efforts and Work on Nanocomposite Materials
Researchers Explore Mixed Oxides to Create Unique Nanocomposites
Starch Provides New Opportunities to Develop New Nanocomposites
OCSiAl's Large-Scale Synthesizing Process for Single-Wall Carbon Nanotubes
UNSW Researchers Develop New Nanocomposites- Based Sensor Technology
New Framework to Exploit Compelling Properties of Cellulose Nanocrystals
Novel Approach to Enable Quality-Control for Nanocomposites
Researchers Discover New Properties of Nanocomposite Oxide Ceramics
Antibacterial Nanocomposite to Prevent Transmission of Infectious Diseases
Thermally-Conducting Polymer Nanocomposites Offer New Opportunities for Device Makers
Polymer Nanocomposites Represent Promising Candidates for Construction
Scientists Develop New Nanocomposites for Industrial Applications
Researchers Explore Nanocomposites to Support Bone Tissue Regeneration
Researchers Develop Nanocomposites with High Tensile Strength and Hardness
Zyvex Technologies Develops Arovex HT, a Second-Generation Nanocomposites Range
Foster Launches Nano-reinforced Compounds, LoPro Plus, for Catheters
New CNT-Cu Nanocomposite to Offer Superior Current Density
WMG to Establish IINM to Support Production of Nanocomposites
Foster Develops Nanoparticle-Reinforced Range of Polymer Products for the Medical Sector
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Nanotechnology
A Conceptual Definition
What is Nanotechnology?
Background
Leaving Conventional Size Behind
Composites
Nanocomposites
History
Definition & Overview
Operation & Functionality
Challenges
Exfoliation and Orientation
Compatibility and Reaggregation
Production of Nanocomposites
Synthesis of Carbon Nanotube Reinforced Composites
Thermoplastic Based Nanocomposites
Nylon 6 Nanocomposites
Clay Based Nanocomposites
Thermoset-based Nanocomposites
Challenges Confronting Nanocomposite Materials Production
Forms of Nanocomposites
Polymer Nanocomposites
Organic/Inorganic Hybrid Nanocomposites
Intercalated Nanocomposites
Exfoliated Nanocomposites
Nano-Bio Composites
Phenolic Nanocomposites
Polyolefin Nanocomposites
Polyvinyl Chloride Nanocomposites
Polyurethane Nanocomposites
Unsaturated Polyester Nanocomposites
Nylon Nanocomposites
Nanoparticle Nanocomposites
Nanofillers
Carbon Nanotubes
Mechanical Properties
Conductive Properties
Chemical-Biochemical Properties
Potential (and Real) Application
Polymers
Energy
Nanoelectronics
Medical Applications
Other Applications
Nanoclays
Nanotalcs
Graphite Platelets
Carbon Nanofibers
Synthetic Clays
Natural Fibers (Hemp or Flax)
Nanocomposite Materials
Application Areas
Nanocomposites in Electronics Manufacture
Use of Nanocomposites in the Food Packaging Industry
Nanoclays for Reducing Solvent Transmission
Nanoclays for Haze Reduction & Transparency Improvement of Films
Polyamide-based Nanocomposites with Reduced Water Absorption Capability for Environmental Protection
Nanoclay Particles for Achieving Reduction in Flammability
Nanocomposites in Body Armors
Nanocomposites in MRIs
Nanocomposites for Making Wind Turbines Efficient
Nanocomposites for Clean Water
Nanocomposite Hydrogels (NC Gels)
Important Properties of Nanocomposite Hydrogels
Nanocomposite Hydrogels
The Different Types
NC Gels made from Carbon Based Nanomaterials
NC Gels from Polymeric-Nanoparticles
NC Gels Made from Inorganic-Nanoparticles
NC Gels made from Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles
NC Gels
Applications
Environmental Concerns/Health Hazards
4. END-USE SEGMENTS - AN OVERVIEW
Packaging
Building & Construction
Electronics & Electrical
Automotive
Others
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
The Dow Chemical Company Merges with E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company
Nanophase Technologies Inks Pacts with Eminess Technologies
BioSolar Signs Joint Development Agreement with Top Battery
NYACOL Nano Technologies Introduces NexSil DP7500 Ultra High Purity Colloidal Silica Series
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 57)
- The United States (37)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (12)
- France (2)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47bsea
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article