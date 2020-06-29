Insights into the World Online Grocery Market to 2027, Featuring Key Player Profiles of Fresh Direct, LLC, Instacart, ShopFoodEx, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and Safeway, Inc.
Jun 29, 2020, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Grocery - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Online Grocery market accounted for $154.69 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $975.16 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing penetration of internet services, rising awareness among consumers, rising disposable income and people's increasing inclination toward comfort, a shift toward online grocery shopping from traditional shopping methods, and the rising number of smartphone users.
By category, the staples and cooking essentials segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the repetitive shopping of staples that include food grains, flours, and essentials like oil that are fundamental requirements of many households. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and rising disposable incomes are paving the way for growth over the next seven years.
On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is projected to be the significant growing region during the forecast period. This upsurge is due to initiatives taken by the government of India and China to promote digitalization and e-commerce in their respective countries. Moreover, a rapidly growing middle class population, improvement in internet infrastructure and advancement in logistic network will help in the market growth in this region. In South Korea, Japan and China, online grocery is immensely popular.
Some of the key players in online grocery market include mySupermarket Limited, NetGrocer.com, Inc., Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., AEON Co., Ltd., Amazon India Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., Fresh Direct, LLC., Schwan Food Company, My Brands Inc., Instacart, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Safeway, Inc., ShopFoodEx, Alibaba.com, Godrej Nature's Basket Ltd., Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm Mall), Reliance Retail Ltd. (RelianceSmart.in), JD.com, Inc., Tesco.com, and Target Brands, Inc.
