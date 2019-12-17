Insights Into the World's Red Biotechnology Market, 2017-2019 & 2027 - Emerging Opportunities, Revenue Projections, Leading Players

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Red Biotechnology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study on the red biotechnology market provides readers with a holistic market overview, through an extensive analysis of the market.

The report analyzes the market with regards to the historical and current data to provide a forecast for the period of 2019-2027. Actionable insights and findings pertaining to the red biotechnology market help report readers take major business decisions that support their long-term business growth.

The study includes the compilation of the assessment of significant market dynamics such as key industry trends and major developments carried out by leading players, along with a detailed competitive assessment. The study is divided into key sections to provide readers with an individual understanding of the various aspects of the red biotechnology market.



Key Questions Answered



What is the revenue generated by the red biotechnology market in terms of the application across various geographical regions? Which industry trends are expected to have major influence on the red biotechnology market? What are the key developments carried out by leading red biotechnology market competitors? Which regions are likely to showcase major growth opportunities for red biotechnology market players? Which end user is likely to contribute a major share to the global revenue of the red biotechnology market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Global Red Biotechnology Market - Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Red Biotechnology Market Definition

2.2. Red Biotechnology Market Taxonomy



3. Executive Summary : Global Red Biotechnology Market

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Definition

3.1.2. Industry Evolution/Developments

3.2. Overview

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.2. Restrains

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.4. Global Red Biotechnology Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

3.5. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Bn)

4. Market Outlook

4.1. Pipeline Analysis

4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions



5. Global Red Biotechnology Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Key Findings/Developments, by Type

5.3. Global Red Biotechnology Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

5.3.1. Biopharmaceutical Production

5.3.2. Gene Therapy

5.3.3. Pharmacogenomics

5.3.4. Genetic Testing

5.4. Global Red Biotechnology Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



6. Global Red Biotechnology Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Key Findings/Developments, by End-user

6.3. Global Red Biotechnology Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

6.3.1. Pharmaceutical Industry

6.3.2. CMO & CRO

6.3.3. Research Institutes

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Global Red Biotechnology Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



7. Global Red Biotechnology Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region/sub-Region

7.1. Key Findings/Developments

7.2. Global Red Biotechnology Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region/Sub-Region, 2017-2027

7.2.1. North America

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.3. Asia-Pacific

7.2.4. Latin America

7.2.5. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

7.3. Global Red Biotechnology Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region/Sub-Region



8. North America Red Biotechnology Market Analysis and Forecast



9. Europe Red Biotechnology Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Asia-Pacific Red Biotechnology Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Latin America Red Biotechnology Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Middle East & Africa Red Biotechnology Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix

13.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

13.3. Company Profiles

13.3.1. Pfizer Inc.

13.3.2. Biogen Inc.

13.3.3. Amgen Inc.

13.3.4. AstraZeneca PLC

13.3.5. Gilead Sciences Inc.

13.3.6. Celgene Corporation

13.3.7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

13.3.8. Merck KGaA

13.3.9. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

13.3.10. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited



