Insights into the Worldwide 5G Security Solution Industry to 2030 - Featuring AT&T, China Mobile & CISCO Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Security Solution Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Software, Service), Application, Deployment, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global 5G security solution market will reach $19.62 billion by 2030, growing by 40.9% annually over 2020-2030 despite the impact of COVID-19.



Highlighted with 92 tables and 90 figures, this 183-page report Global 5G Security Solution Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Software, Service), Application, Deployment, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G security solution market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G security solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, Deployment, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Software

Data Encryption

Device Authentication

User Identification

Network Protection

Software Update

Security Analytics

Other Software Types

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



5G Infrastructure Security

User Device Security

Network Equipment Security

Endpoint Security

5G Network Security

Database Security

Cloud Security

Other Network Security

5G Communication Security

User Privacy

Application Security

Based on deployment, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Enterprise Hosted Security

Cloud Based Security

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

E-commerce & Retail

Connected Vehicles

e-Healthcare

Smart Manufacturing

Intelligent Buildings & Smart Cities

Energy & Utilities

Public Safety and Surveillance

Defense and Military

Other Verticals

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Consumer

Enterprise

Government

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Application, Deployment, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global 5G security solution market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AT&T Inc.

China Mobile

CISCO Systems Inc.

DigitCert Inc.

Ericsson AB

F5 Networks Inc.

Gemalto N.V.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

LG Uplus Corp.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Networks

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Spirent Communications

Symantec Corporation

Trustwave Holdings Inc.

Verizon Communications

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering

3.1 Market Overview by Offering

3.2 Software

3.2.1 Data Encryption

3.2.2 Device Authentication

3.2.3 User Identification

3.2.4 Network Protection

3.2.5 Software Update

3.2.6 Security Analytics

3.2.7 Other Software Types

3.3 Service

3.3.1 Professional Services

3.3.2 Managed Services



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 5G Infrastructure Security

4.3 5G Network Security

4.4 5G Communication Security



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment

5.1 Market Overview by Deployment

5.2 Enterprise Hosted Security

5.3 Cloud Based Security



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Industrial Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Industrial Vertical

6.2 E-commerce & Retail

6.3 Connected Vehicles

6.4 e-Healthcare

6.5 Smart Manufacturing

6.6 Intelligent Buildings & Smart Cities

6.7 Energy & Utilities

6.8 Public Safety and Surveillance

6.9 Defense and Military

6.10 Other Verticals



7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

7.1 Market Overview by End User

7.2 Consumer

7.3 Enterprise

7.4 Government



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

8.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 UK

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 Rest of World Market 2019-2030 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles



10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8by29

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

