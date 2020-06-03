Insights into the Worldwide 5G Security Solution Industry to 2030 - Featuring AT&T, China Mobile & CISCO Systems Among Others
Jun 03, 2020, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Security Solution Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Software, Service), Application, Deployment, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global 5G security solution market will reach $19.62 billion by 2030, growing by 40.9% annually over 2020-2030 despite the impact of COVID-19.
Highlighted with 92 tables and 90 figures, this 183-page report Global 5G Security Solution Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Software, Service), Application, Deployment, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G security solution market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 5G security solution market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, Deployment, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region.
Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Software
- Data Encryption
- Device Authentication
- User Identification
- Network Protection
- Software Update
- Security Analytics
- Other Software Types
Service
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
5G Infrastructure Security
- User Device Security
- Network Equipment Security
- Endpoint Security
5G Network Security
- Database Security
- Cloud Security
- Other Network Security
5G Communication Security
- User Privacy
- Application Security
Based on deployment, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Enterprise Hosted Security
- Cloud Based Security
Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- E-commerce & Retail
- Connected Vehicles
- e-Healthcare
- Smart Manufacturing
- Intelligent Buildings & Smart Cities
- Energy & Utilities
- Public Safety and Surveillance
- Defense and Military
- Other Verticals
Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Consumer
- Enterprise
- Government
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Application, Deployment, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global 5G security solution market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
- AT&T Inc.
- China Mobile
- CISCO Systems Inc.
- DigitCert Inc.
- Ericsson AB
- F5 Networks Inc.
- Gemalto N.V.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- LG Uplus Corp.
- NEC Corporation
- Nokia Networks
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Spirent Communications
- Symantec Corporation
- Trustwave Holdings Inc.
- Verizon Communications
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology
1.2.2 Market Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering
3.1 Market Overview by Offering
3.2 Software
3.2.1 Data Encryption
3.2.2 Device Authentication
3.2.3 User Identification
3.2.4 Network Protection
3.2.5 Software Update
3.2.6 Security Analytics
3.2.7 Other Software Types
3.3 Service
3.3.1 Professional Services
3.3.2 Managed Services
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
4.1 Market Overview by Application
4.2 5G Infrastructure Security
4.3 5G Network Security
4.4 5G Communication Security
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment
5.1 Market Overview by Deployment
5.2 Enterprise Hosted Security
5.3 Cloud Based Security
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Industrial Vertical
6.1 Market Overview by Industrial Vertical
6.2 E-commerce & Retail
6.3 Connected Vehicles
6.4 e-Healthcare
6.5 Smart Manufacturing
6.6 Intelligent Buildings & Smart Cities
6.7 Energy & Utilities
6.8 Public Safety and Surveillance
6.9 Defense and Military
6.10 Other Verticals
7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
7.1 Market Overview by End User
7.2 Consumer
7.3 Enterprise
7.4 Government
8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
8.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.2.1 Overview of North America Market
8.2.2 U.S.
8.2.3 Canada
8.2.4 Mexico
8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.3.1 Overview of European Market
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 UK
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
8.3.8 Rest of European Market
8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America Market
8.6 Rest of World Market 2019-2030 by Country
8.6.1 UAE
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 South Africa
8.6.4 Other National Markets
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview of Key Vendors
9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
9.3 Company Profiles
10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market
10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8by29
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
