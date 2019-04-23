Insights into the Worldwide Vaginal Slings Market, Forecast to 2026 - Technological Advancements Spur Demand

DUBLIN, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vaginal Slings Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vaginal slings market was valued at US$ 1,720.4 Mn in 2017 expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2026.

The global vaginal slings market is poised to grow during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence in women globally. Urinary incontinence is one of the priority health issue recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) that considerably affects the quality of life and economic impact. Urinary incontinence affects 200 million people worldwide, the majority of whom are women.

According to sources, one in four women over the age of 18 experience multiple episodes of incontinence. For women aged 60 or above, 23% of the population have urinary incontinence. Low diagnosis rate of the disorder is the major drawback for the vaginal sling market.

According to the National Association for Continence (NAFC), on average, women wait for 6.5 years from the first experience of incontinence symptoms until they obtain diagnosis and treatment for an overactive bladder problem.



Other factors driving the market include the growing geriatric population. Many studies have proven than urinary incontinence is common in the women post menopause and above the age of 60. Technological advancements in the vaginal slings offering procedural benefits over other surgeries will further augment the growth of vaginal slings market during the forecast period.



On the basis of end-user, the global vaginal slings market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. In 2017, hospitals held the largest share in the market owing to a high number of surgeries in the hospitals. Specialty clinics will exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period.



In terms of geography, North America dominated the global vaginal slings market attributed to a higher diagnosis of urinary incontinence in women owing to high awareness of the disease and easy accessibility to various treatment. More than 25 million Americans suffer from urinary incontinence, of which 75-80% are women. Moreover, the presence of sophisticated healthcare setting, reimbursement scenario, and major market players provides North America advantage over another region.



The Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region in vaginal slings market, driven by factors such as high undiagnosed population and high unmet needs. Growing investments by market players in the emerging regions will further drive the market.



The key players currently engaged in vaginal slings market include Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard, Coloplast, Ethicon, Medtronic, Betatech Medical, ABISS, and Caldera among others.



Key Market Movements

The growing prevalence of urinary incontinence in women worldwide, and the rising rate of diagnosis of the disorder

Technological advancements in the vaginal slings leading to its higher preference compared to other surgeries

The growing inclination of minimally invasive surgeries and growing awareness of urinary and vaginal sling techniques

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Vaginal Slings Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Vaginal Slings Market, by Product Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Vaginal Slings Market, by End-User, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Vaginal Slings Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Vaginal Slings: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Vaginal Slings Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Vaginal Slings Market, by Product Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Tension-Free Vaginal Tape (TVT) Slings

4.3. Transobturator Tape (TOT) Slings

4.4. Mini-Slings/Single Incision Slings



Chapter 5. Global Vaginal Slings Market, by End-User Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hospital

5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.4. Specialty Clinics



Chapter 6. Global Vaginal Slings Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. North America Vaginal Slings Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.2. Europe Vaginal Slings Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.3. Asia Pacific Vaginal Slings Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.4. Latin America Vaginal Slings Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.5. Middle East & Africa Vaginal Slings Market, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to Data Availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. News Coverage

7.2. C. R. Bard Inc. (Becton Dickinson & Company)

7.3. Coloplast A/S

7.4. Promedon Group

7.5. A.M.I. GmbH

7.6. Ethicon Inc.

7.7. Medtronic PLC

7.8. ABISS

7.9. Betatech Medical

7.10. Caldera Medical



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shpp9j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

