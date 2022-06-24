Insights on Global Fertility Services Market Size & Share To Hit USD 36256 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 7% | Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global fertility services market was worth around $26,362 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around $36,256 million by 2028 at a CAGR rate of 7% over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Fertility Services Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Fertility Services Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Fertility Services Market was valued approximately USD 26362 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 36256 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. Increasing number of obesity issues and other impotency issues which spikes up the demand for these services.

North America trails as the second-largest contributor to the fertility services market because of the increase in arrhythmic diseases and favorable reimbursement policies for patients with growing demand for advanced treatment methods and improving healthcare infrastructures.

Asia-Pacific region trails as the next top market due to the increase in adoption of digital devices, and the launch of new procreation techniques.

region trails as the next top market due to the increase in adoption of digital devices, and the launch of new procreation techniques. Innovations in IVF Technologies such as embryo scope and capsule IVF increase the demand and leverage of fertility services.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Fertility Services Market By Infertility (Male Infertility, Female Infertility), By Procedure (Assisted Reproductive Technology, In-Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination, Surrogacy, Others), By Services (Donor, Non-Donor), By End-User (Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Clinical Research Institutes, Surgical Centers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Fertility Services Market : Overview

The fertility service sector is an exclusive service that helps people like couples, single mothers, the LGBT community, and poor marginal people. Treatments like Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination, and surrogacy are given to the new mothers for getting pregnant. Low sperm count, low sperm mobility, and abnormal sperm have become common these days which results in many hormonal imbalances and impairment of sex organs. Rashes and overheated testicles are common reasons for pregnancy issues that are treated in the infertility service sector. Even the probability of getting conceived could come down for women due to many issues like smoking, constant consumption of alcohol, eating disorders, obesity, and stress.

There are many varieties of reasons for impotency of people and all of them can be diagnosed and treated in the fertility service sector. Fertility service sectors are filled with mechanisms and techniques that involve any kind of procreation to start a family. They cure and mend all kinds of genetic issues and infertility problems that help out in conception.

In Vitro fertilization, artificial insemination, surrogacy, and all other methods are employed by the fertility service sectors to cure impotency. Even the male infertility issues have a resolution here and it is offered at affordable prices. The proper functioning of the hypothalamus and pituitary glands is also structured and resurrected in this fertility service sector.

Industry Dynamics:

Fertility Services Market : Growth Drivers

The rise in accessibility and increasing proximity of healthcare facilities

The rate of infertility has increased due to factors such as a rise in alcohol consumption and intake of drugs. Stress levels and smoking has also seen a rapid increase due to environmental factors which indirectly has shot up the demand. These reasons have contributed heavily to the market growth

The delay in pregnancies in women also escalates the market growth. The technological advancements across the world in infertility treatment also aid market growth prospectively. Poor sperm morphology and low sperm count in men along with an increase in accessibility are also augmenting growth. Apart from all this, the rise in accessibility and increasing proximity of healthcare facilities act as growth drivers of the market incessantly. The recent spike in modernization along with all the research and development sectors also boosts the market growth.

The insurance coverage for IVF procedures and an increase in the number of IVF procedures due to male infertilities and ovarian failures spike up the demand for fertility services. The government funding programs and novel IVF solutions have become more prominent. Same-sex marriages have also become a trend that stimulates growth exclusively. Late parenthood as a lifestyle coupled with rising disposable income also triggers market growth. The increasing number of prostate cancer has increased the demand for the Fertility Services Market exquisitely. There are also some favorable reimbursement policies for some leverage of fertility mechanisms which aids the market substantially.

Fertility Services Market : Restraints

Strenuous maintenance issues along with increased costs of ART's techniques hinder the market growth.

Maintenance of the devices used in IVF or ART procedures combined with treatment costs impedes market growth considerably. There are also some ethical considerations with respect to following this treatment method which hampers the market growth. The reimbursement policies in many developing countries seem to be lacking which also hampers the improvement of the market rate.

Global Fertility Services Market : Opportunities

Recent innovations in IVF Technologies combined with rising infertility clinics across the world provide opportunities for market growth.

Innovations in IVF Technologies such as embryo scope and capsule IVF increase the demand and leverage of fertility services. Apart from this, the rise in the utilization and emergence of fertility clinics and the rampant increase in same-sex marriage trigger lots of innovations in procreation techniques. This provides lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.

Global Fertility Services Market : Challenges

The high cost of devices used in the IVF techniques along with the pricing of these treatments pose a challenge to the market growth

The production and maintenance cost of devices used in IVF techniques are too high which impacts the market negatively. The maintenance of these devices and the treatment costs for ART procedures are also high which dwindles the demand for leveraging these procedures. Hence the expense required for these services is a challenge for the market growth

Inadequate reimbursement policies in developing countries and lack of insurance coverage or funding also pose challenges to the market

The reimbursement policies in some countries are not very satisfactory for this kind of treatment. The insurance coverage for IVF procedures is also a little less in numbers and quantity. This factor poses a challenge to the market growth as very few people leverage the service because of this reason.

Global Fertility Services Market : Segmentation

The global fertility services market in this research analysis is divided into infertility, procedure, services, end-user, and region.

Infertility is classified as male infertility and female infertility. Procedures are segmented into assistive reproductive technology, In-Vitro fertilization, artificial insemination, surrogacy, and others. The services are donors and non-donors. End-users are hospitals, fertility clinics, clinical research institutes and surgical centers.

List of Key Players of Fertility Services Market :

Merck KGaA

Cook Medical

Irvine Scientific Company

Copper Surgical

Kitazato Cooperation

Vitrolife

Ferring B.V.

Monash IVF Group

Care Fertility

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Genea Limited

Medicover Group

Monash IVF Group Limited

Progyny Inc.

Virtus Health.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 26362 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 36256 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Merck KGaA, Cook Medical, Irvine Scientific Company, Copper Surgical, Kitazato Cooperation, Vitrolife, Ferring B.V., Monash IVF Group, Care Fertility, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Carolinas Fertility Institute, Genea Limited, Medicover Group, Monash IVF Group Limited, Progyny Inc., and Virtus Health. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3396

Regional Dominance:

Increase in adoption of digital devices.

Europe is leading in the fertility services market value. This is due to the increasing number of obesity issues and other impotency issues which spikes up the demand for these services. North America trails as the second-largest contributor to the fertility services market because of the increase in arrhythmic diseases and favorable reimbursement policies for patients with growing demand for advanced treatment methods and improving healthcare infrastructures. Asia-Pacific region trails as the next top market due to the increase in adoption of digital devices, and the launch of new procreation techniques.

Global Fertility Services Market is segmented as follows:

Fertility Services Market : By Infertility Outlook (2022-2028)

Male Infertility

Female Infertility

Fertility Services Market : By Procedure Outlook (2022-2028)

Assisted Reproductive Technology

In-Vitro Fertilization

Artificial Insemination

Surrogacy

Others

Fertility Services Market : By Services Outlook (2022-2028)

Donor

Non-Donor

Fertility Services Market : By End-Users Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Clinical Research Institutes

Surgical Centres

Fertility Services Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

