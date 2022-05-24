Insights on Global Microcarrier Market Size & Share Projected to Hit at USD 3,046.4 Billion and Rise at a CAGR of 10.4% By 2028: Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Microcarrier Market was worth around USD 1,682.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 3,046.4 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.4 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Microcarrier Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Microcarrier Market.

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Microcarrier Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.4 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Microcarrier Market was valued approximately USD 1,682.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 3,046.4 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. The North America leadership is due to increased R&D investments in cell and gene therapies, as well as the acceleration of vaccine development and production in the midst of the epidemic.

leadership is due to increased R&D investments in cell and gene therapies, as well as the acceleration of vaccine development and production in the midst of the epidemic. Technological developments in company R&D led to increased utilization of microcarrier products.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a higher growth rate throughout the projection period due to an increase in chronic disease incidence, which would lead to increased investments in research such as stem cells, cell biology, and so on. The availability of research funds, technologically improved goods, and the strategic expansion of biopharmaceutical enterprises in this region are all factors driving market growth in this region.

Microcarrier Market: Overview

Microcarriers help adherent cell development by acting as a support matrix. These microcarriers are placed in a bioreactor to aid in cell proliferation. The growing global disease burden has increased R&D activity with the goal of developing therapeutically effective drugs/vaccines, resulting in a need for microcarrier products. In addition, the growing requirement for therapeutically efficacious vaccines and pharmaceuticals is driving the worldwide microcarrier market, which has led to a growth in product demand for microcarriers. Many of the current biologics in development are aimed at indications that are dominated by small molecules and have a big patient pool. This implies that the biologics trend may infiltrate various non-traditional biologic disease areas during the projection period, benefiting from enhanced treatment efficacy. Furthermore, this creates space for the Microcarriers market to expand. Governments throughout the world are expanding their funding in various types of healthcare research and encouraging corporations to expand their R&D activities in order to harness breakthrough technology in cell therapy.

Industry Dynamics:

Microcarrier Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing Interest in Cell-Based Vaccines and Therapeutics.

The need for cell-based vaccines is increasing, technologies are improving, and financing from private and public enterprises for cell-based research is driving the market for Microcarriers. Due to their importance in the vaccine production process, cell cultures are also expanding. Due to its shorter lead time and capacity to generate vaccinations in bigger numbers as needed, cell-based vaccines have emerged as a considerably more efficient way than others. Cell-based vaccinations have been shown in clinical trials to be as effective, efficacious, and safe as previous cell-based vaccines. Manufacturers have been attempting to boost their capability to improve their vaccines by increasing production output, which aids in cost reduction. As a result, immunizations are now available all over the world.

Restraints: The Expensiveness of Biologics and Cell-Based Therapies.

Microcarriers as well as Cell cultures are very expensive and involve a lot of R&D on any new medicines that come out. Small-scale businesses and academic institutions have limited funds and cannot always afford research. Furthermore, microcarriers always adhere to the cells, and the cells must be retrieved by a costly downstream process. These are the most significant challenges confronting the microcarrier market, and they are impeding growth. Moreover, the high expense of cell biology research and the scarcity of low-cost serum-free media are two factors that are expected to stymie industry expansion.

Global Microcarrier Market: Segmentation

The Microcarrier Market is segregated based on Product, Application, and End User.

By Application, the market is classified into Vaccine Manufacturing, Cell Therapy, and Others. Over the forecast period, cell therapy is expected to show the most progress. Microcarriers aid in cost-effective cell production by lowering both fixed and variable costs during large-scale manufacture. The contemporary landscape has changed as a result of technical improvements, and the importance of microcarriers in cell treatment has grown. Since the microcarriers are totally dissolved, there is no need for separation, and the downstream process proceeds smoothly. As a result, these microcarriers are regarded as advantageous beads for large-scale cell manufacturing or cell treatment applications. Another element driving the expansion of cell therapy applications of microcarriers is that companies are now focusing on the provision of microcarriers that contribute to large-scale and cost-effective production.

By End User, the market is classified into Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, and CROs. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms category is likely to dominate the microcarrier market. This is due to the increasing usage of single-use technologies in vaccine production and the expanding application areas of microcarriers. Due to the increasing demand for research and development in life-threatening diseases, the research institutes segment is expected to be the fastest expanding category. Microcarriers are used in a variety of research institutes to aid in patient health management. Demand for microcarriers is being created by innovation, discovery, and development in the microcarriers segment, which are assisting in making patient treatment more efficient.

List of Key Players of Microcarrier Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

Danaher Corporation

Corning Incorporated

Lonza

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Eppendorf AG

HiMedia Laboratories

Sartorius AG.

Report Scope:

Recent Developments:

In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the development of a new cGMP plasmid DNA production plant in Carlsbad, California . The goal of establishing a new facility is to expand the commercial and clinical capabilities of cGMP plasmid DNA, which is commonly utilised as a raw material in the development of cell and gene therapies such as mRNA vaccinations and efficient cancer treatments.

Regional Dominance:

Higher growth rate throughout the projection period.

During the projection period, North America dominated the global market. The region's leadership is due to increased R&D investments in cell and gene therapies, as well as the acceleration of vaccine development and production in the midst of the epidemic. In addition, the technological developments in company R&D led to increased utilization of microcarrier products. In addition, the United States is experiencing tremendous growth in the biologics and biosimilar industries, which is one of the primary drivers driving the microcarrier market in this area.

Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to have a higher growth rate throughout the projection period due to an increase in chronic disease incidence, which would lead to increased investments in research such as stem cells, cell biology, and so on. The availability of research funds, technologically improved goods, and the strategic expansion of biopharmaceutical enterprises in this region are all factors driving market growth in this region.

