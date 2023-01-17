Insights on Global Sports Software Market Size & Share To Hit USD 12930.88 Mn by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 14.20% | Sports Software Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by FnF Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global sports software market size was worth USD 5,829.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 12930.88 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.20% over the forecast period.

Sports Software Market: Overview

Sports software is a specific class of software tools that provide information on a sporting event, whether a professional or recreational one, including visualization, live analysis, prediction, pre-event planning, and post-event analysis. The constant & unabridged integration of sports data from many sources & applications is made possible by sports software packages. These solutions help properly integrate or separate audio and video streams in real-time while giving fans at various sporting events new opportunities. Additionally, the product aids sports teams in gaining a competitive edge and making important managerial, strategic, and marketing choices. The two key factors driving the global sports software market for sports software are the expansion of athletic events and the desire for advanced data integration solutions. Sports leagues, associations, and clubs are implementing tactics made available by improved analytics and effective use of technological tools to handle everyday activities and operations. The sports software business is growing swiftly as the sector becomes increasingly commercialized and cutthroat.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Sports Software Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Offering (Solution and Services) By Sports Type (Individual Sports and Team Sports), By Deployment Model (Cloud and On-Premises), By Operating System (Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android), By Pricing Model (Free and Subscription), By Application (Team Management, Event Management & Scheduling, Training Management, Marketing Management, Player Fitness, Scouting Insights, Performance Insights, Payment Solutions, and Recruiting), By End User (Clubs, Leagues, Sports Association, and Coaches), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028"

Industry Dynamics:

Sports Software Market: Growth Drivers

An increase in the number of national & international sports events drives the market growth.

The exponential growth of sporting events worldwide is anticipated to drive the global sports software market's expansion in the upcoming years. Additionally, the product is used by sports clubs, stadiums, leagues, and associations, which will propel market expansion throughout the projection period. The demand for sports software will also increase due to its capacity to incorporate various tools, including game schedules, digital payment processing, competition management, fundraising, mass email, team reminders, and tournament management, which will broaden the market's reach over the forecast period. Sports leagues, clubs, and associations are embracing strategies made possible by increased analytics and efficient management of everyday tasks and operations using software tools as the sports business becomes more commercialized and competitive. The market for sports software is expanding quickly.

Sports Software Market: Restraints

The high cost of game software may hinder the market growth.

The growth of the global sports software market is being hampered by the high cost of game software owing to the IT budgets being very constrained, which impacts the prices of game management software. As a result, game management software vendors are re-evaluating their pricing and delivery models to suit their customers' needs and budgets.

Global Sports Software Market: Segmentation

The global sports software market has been segmented into the offering, sports type, deployment type, operating system, pricing model, application, end-user, and region.

Based on offering, the sports software market is segregated into solutions and services. In 2021, the services segment dominated the global market. This is due to the benefits of services such as training schedule management, fitness trackers, and improved fan involvement. As these characteristics, many firms in the sports industry are using sports management software services.

Based on the sports type, the sports software market is segregated into individual and team sports. In 2021, the team sports category dominated the global market. A team sport is any sport in which individuals are grouped into rival teams that compete for victory. This can be accomplished in various ways, including outscoring the opposition squad.

Based on deployment type, the sports software market is segregated into cloud and on-premises. In 2021, the cloud segment dominated the global market. The segment's growth over the forecast period is due to a rise in the use of cloud technology in televisions, smartphones, and computers.

Based on the operating system, the sports software market is segregated into Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android. In 2021, the Android segment dominated the global sports software market due to increased usage of Android phones.

The pricing model separates the sports software market into free and subscription. In 2021, the subscription segment dominated the global market due to additional benefits provided with the subscription.

Based on application, the sports software market is divided into team management, event management & scheduling, training management, marketing management, player fitness, scouting insights, performance insights, payment solutions, and recruiting. In 2021, the event management and scheduling segment dominated the global sports software market due to the ease with which this software manages tournaments and leagues. However, in the sports software market, the client management category is predicted to develop the most.

Based on end users, the sports software market is segmented into clubs, leagues, sports associations, and coaches. In 2021, the league's segment dominated the global market. The segmental increase is attributable to the widespread usage of sports software for tracking player performance and arranging team matches.

List of Key Players in Sports Software Market:

IBM

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

Microsoft

SquadFusion

LeagueApps

Daktronics

Jonas Club Software

SAP SE

Jersey Watch

Sportlyzer LLC

Active Network LLC.

Sports Manager

F3M

TeamSideline

SportEasy SAS.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 5,829.50 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 12,930.88 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 14.20 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Payload and By Propulsion System Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered IBM, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, Microsoft, SquadFusion, LeagueApps, Daktronics, Jonas Club Software, SAP SE, Jersey Watch, Sportlyzer LLC, Active Network LLC., Sports Manager, F3M, TeamSideline, SportEasy SAS., and Others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Recent Developments

August 2020 : To build a new mobile payments app that gives back while you spend, Stack Sports and TapNPay+ announced their alliance. Following Covid-19, this cooperation has been made public to make payments easier.

Regional Dominance:

North America dominated the sports software market in 2021.

In 2021, North America dominated the global sports software market due to the rising internet usage and a shift away from regional, remote infrastructure and toward cloud-based services. Technological developments in sports leagues, facilities, and clubs will likely drive the North American sports software market to new heights. The region's market is rising due to the increased usage of sports software in ticket sales and athlete endorsement activities. Aside from that, the region's market demand would be driven by the widespread need to increase the performance of sports clubs, sports groups, and sports leagues.

Global Sports Software Market is segmented as follows:

Sports Software Market: By Offering Outlook (2022-2028)

Solution

Services

Sports Software Market: By Sports Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Individual Sports

Team Sports

Sports Software Market: By Deployment Model Outlook (2022-2028)

Cloud

On-Premises

Sports Software Market: By Operating System Outlook (2022-2028)

Mac

Windows

Linux

iOS

Android

Sports Software Market: By Pricing Model Outlook (2022-2028)

Free

Subscription

Sports Software Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Team Management

Event Management and Scheduling

Training Management

Marketing Management

Player Fitness

Scouting Insights, Performance Insights

Payment Solutions

Recruiting

Sports Software Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Clubs

Leagues

Sports Association

Coaches

Sports Software Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

