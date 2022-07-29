Insights on Global Women's Health App Market Size & Share to Reach USD 6611.54 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 19.10% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global women's health app market size was worth USD 2,316.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 6611.54 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19.10% over the forecast period.

Women's Health App Market: Overview

Numerous health-related services are offered via women's health apps, which are accessible on smartphones and tablet computers. The entire menstrual health information is available on women's health apps, which are also used to track pregnancies. The women's health app has numerous trackers, including ones for menstruation, pregnancy, and general female health. Additionally, there are many different women's health apps available, including a tracker for women's periods & fertility, a pregnancy app, and a birth control app. Through a range of women's health applications made possible by current technology, women's health concerns are better managed. The increased penetration of smartphones and the rising prevalence of disorders among women are anticipated to fuel the global women's health app market expansion. Changes in diet, stress and alcohol consumption are significant contributors to hormone abnormalities in women. Many postmenopausal disorders, including osteoarthritis (OA), anemia, obesity, irregular menstruation, depression, and fibromyalgia, are more common in women. The prevalence of OA is predicted to rise as the population ages and obesity rates rise. The market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the increased prevalence of anemia and the introduction of disease-specific treatments. The market is anticipated to grow as female arthritis prevalence rises. By modifying daily routines and establishing healthy behaviors, arthritis can be reduced. The use of software for women's welfare is being aided by increasing public and private funding. The money will be invested to assist women's health, including financing for endometriosis, breast, & cervical cancer research, and reproductive health. Market expansion is being fueled by rising startup funding and the entry of new companies.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Women's Health App Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Women's Health App Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.30 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Women's Health App Market was valued at approximately USD 2316.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 6611.54 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. North America is expected to dominate the global women's health app market with the largest share of more than 39% of the global revenue in 2021.

is expected to dominate the global women's health app market with the largest share of more than 39% of the global revenue in 2021. The North America region's market is growing due to the increased adoption of technologically improved products and regulatory reforms for the approval & use of mobile-based applications.

region's market is growing due to the increased adoption of technologically improved products and regulatory reforms for the approval & use of mobile-based applications. Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the women's health app market because of the large populations of smartphone users in China & India , the expansion of the internet, and the rising demand for efficient healthcare technologies.

regional market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the women's health app market because of the large populations of smartphone users in & , the expansion of the internet, and the rising demand for efficient healthcare technologies. The Indian government introduced the Swasthya Samiksha app, which enables the members of parliament to monitor data and indicators related to maternal and reproductive health in their individual constituencies.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Women's Health App Market By Type (Fitness & Nutrition, Menstrual Health, Pregnancy Tracking & Postpartum Care, Menopause, Disease Management, and Others), By Service (Wellness & Fitness, Remote Monitoring, Diagnosis & Consultation, and Others) By Application (Smartphones, Tablets, and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Women's Health App Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing adoption of smartphones is likely to pave the way for global market growth.

Internet and smartphone adoption is anticipated to soar in the coming years. At the end of 2019, the ITU estimates that 4 billion people used the internet worldwide. This number of internet users is anticipated to increase as a result of a number of causes, including the increasing adoption of smartphones, urbanization, the increasing uptake of 5G technology, and the increasing accessibility of mobile data. During the projected period, all of these factors are anticipated to propel the expansion of the global women's health app market.

Women's Health App Market: Restraints

Lack of regulation may hamper the global market growth.

Lack of regulation in the health app industry is one of the issues that would limit the growth of the women's health app market. The market will face challenges since health apps are generally regarded as low risk because they are non-invasive, do not require implanting, and do not need regulatory controls to safeguard consumers from injury.

Global Women's Health App Market: Opportunities

Menstrual tracking apps attracting considerable popularity to bring up several growth opportunities.

The market for women's health apps is predicted to experience tremendous growth thanks to the menstrual apps category. These apps support women who want to get pregnant by helping them track ovulation. A classic example is the game Clue. This tool offers tracking options for breakouts brought on by periods, PMS headaches, etc. Thus, the market for women's health applications has a lot of room for growth, thanks to these apps.

Global Women's Health App Market: Segmentation

The global women's health app market is segregated on the basis of type, service, application, and region.

By type, the market is divided into fitness & nutrition, menstrual health, pregnancy tracking & postpartum care, menopause, disease management and others. In 2021, the menstrual health market category held the biggest market share, contributing more than 37% of total revenue. This is a result of women's growing awareness of the significance of maintaining personal cleanliness during menstrual cycles. Globally widespread use of period monitoring apps and the addition of cutting-edge features & products by major providers are driving the segment's expansion. Due to the growing popularity of fitness applications and growing consumer interest in wellness therapies, the fitness and nutrition industry is expected to experience rapid expansion.

Based on service, the market is divided into wellness & fitness, remote monitoring, diagnosis & consultation and others.

By application, the market is divided into smartphones, tablets and others. Over the forecast period, the smartphone segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate. The population's increasing use of smartphones and internet connectivity is increasing the demand for women's health apps. These apps offer support with menstrual cycles, physical wellness, weight management, tracking & predicting ovulation, as well as a number of other health-related issues.

List of Key Players in Women's Health App Market:

HeraMED

Bonzun

Clue (Biowink GmbH)

Pregnascan

NURX Inc.

LactApp

Miracare

Elvie

Gennev

Withings

Apple

Glow Inc.

Google

HealthLynked Corp

Natural Cycles USA Corp

Corp Bayer AG

Ovia Health

EHE Health.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 2316.50 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 6611.54 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 19.10 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered HeraMED, Bonzun, Clue (Biowink GmbH), Pregnascan, NURX Inc., LactApp, Miracare, Elvie, Gennev, Withings, Apple, Glow, Inc., Google, HealthLynked Corp, Natural Cycles USA Corp, Bayer AG, Ovia Health, and EHE Health. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5459

Recent Developments

In June 2022 , menstrual tracking was introduced by the women's hygiene company Sirona on WhatsApp. By simply sending "Hello" to Sirona's WhatsApp business account, consumers can use the WhatsApp time monitoring tool to keep track of their period.

, menstrual tracking was introduced by the women's hygiene company Sirona on WhatsApp. By simply sending "Hello" to Sirona's WhatsApp business account, consumers can use the WhatsApp time monitoring tool to keep track of their period. In March 2021 , ClueBirth Control, digital contraception that statistically predicts ovulation and is used to avoid pregnancy, was approved by the FDA for release.

Regional Dominance:

Rising use of smartphones likely to help North America dominate the global market

North America is expected to dominate the global women's health app market with the largest share of more than 39% of the global revenue in 2021. This is due to the growing use of smartphones and the government's desire to reduce healthcare expenses. The region's market is growing due to the increased adoption of technologically improved products and regulatory reforms for the approval & use of mobile-based applications. Additionally fueling the market's expansion are increased awareness of reproductive health, the prevalence of OA, and better internet connectivity.

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the women's health app market because of the large populations of smartphone users in China & India, the expansion of the internet, and the rising demand for efficient healthcare technologies. The government's increased emphasis on women's wellness is also helping the market expand. As an illustration, the Indian government introduced the Swasthya Samiksha app, which enables the members of parliament to monitor data and indicators related to maternal and reproductive health in their individual constituencies.

Global Women's Health App Market is segmented as follows:

Women's Health App Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Fitness & Nutrition

Menstrual Health

Pregnancy Tracking & Postpartum Care

Menopause

Disease Management

Others

Women's Health App Market: By Service Outlook (2022-2028)

Wellness & Fitness

Remote Monitoring

Diagnosis & Consultation

Others

Women's Health App Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Smartphones

Tablets

Others

Women's Health App Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Retinal Disorder Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global retinal disorder treatment market size was worth USD 10,271.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 15,675.74 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.30% over the forecast period.

Pet Insurance Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global pet insurance market size was worth USD 8,102.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 19,945.75 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16.20% over the forecast period.

Smart Hospitals Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global smart hospitals market size was worth USD 23.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 84.38 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 24.10 percent over the forecast period.

