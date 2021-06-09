Insights on Health and Wellness Food Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio
Jun 09, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The health and wellness food market is expected to grow by USD 1,299.84 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The increasing emphasis on health and wellness, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, stress, and other adverse health conditions are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of cost transparency and value-based payments will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/health-and-wellness-market-industry-analysis
Health And Wellness Food Market: Product Landscape
The health and wellness food market share growth will be significant, and the growth factor is attributed to the increasing number of online beauty and personal care online retail stores such as Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd. (Nykaa) in India has been fueling the growth of the health and wellness market in the beauty and personal care segment.
Health And Wellness Food Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 32% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for health and wellness food in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Fast Casual Restaurants Market in the US by Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The fast casual restaurants market in the US has the potential to grow by USD 28.80 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample
Foodservice Market by Sector, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The foodservice market size has the potential to grow by USD 822.31 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample
Companies Covered:
- Bayer AG
- Brunswick Corp.
- Core Health & Fitness LLC
- Danone SA
- EVOLVE Brands LLC
- General Mills Inc.
- Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.
- Nestlé SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Beauty and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Health and wellness food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wellness tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fitness equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bayer AG
- Brunswick Corp.
- Core Health & Fitness LLC
- Danone SA
- EVOLVE Brands LLC
- General Mills, Inc.
- Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.
- Nestlé SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report: www.technavio.com/report/health-and-wellness-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article