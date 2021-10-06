Insights on the $3.1 Billion Embolotherapy Global Market to 2026

Oct 06, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Embolotherapy Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for embolotherapy should grow from $3.1 billion in 2021 to $4.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% for the period of 2021-2026.
The North American embolotherapy market should grow from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $1.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
The European embolotherapy market should grow from $923.7 million in 2021 to $1.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% for the period of 2021-2026.
This report will focus on both embolic agents and support devices. These embolization devices are used across various indications such as in oncology, nephrology, neurology, urology and vascular diseases. The report also portrays the trends and dynamics affecting the market. The report also covers market projections to 2026, and it features company profiles. By geography, the market has been segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the historic year, 2020 as the base year and 2021 as the estimation year; and market forecasts have been given for 2026.
The Report Includes
- 31 data tables and 16 additional tables
- An overview of the global embolotherapy market with a focus on both embolic agents and support devices
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for embolotherapy, by type, indication, procedure, end-user, and region
- A detailed description of types, history, benefits, and risks associated with embolization and coverage of the relationship between minimally invasive procedures and embolotherapy
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the market and analysis of the regulatory framework and product recalls of the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Boston Scientific Corp., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc., Penumbra, Stryker Corp. and Terumo Corp.
Embolization is a minimally invasive procedure that is used for the treatment of various indications. Minimally invasive procedures are considered to be safe, and they are associated with reduced morbidity and mortality. Due to these reasons, there has been increased demand for minimally invasive procedures such as embolization. Also, it has been observed that with technological advancements, there has been growth in the embolic agents and their usage. The market has witnessed a tremendous shift in the usage of embolic agents, from initial candidates such as autologous blood clots to new agents such as microspheres, coils, gels and liquids. As compared to 1990's, embolotherapy now encompasses a wide range of indications, and embolization has, thanks to a range of technological advancements, gained more importance. This is because with high-quality microcatheters and microwires even distal areas can be reached.
Embolotherapy is considered to be the first line of treatment for indications such as gastrointestinal bleeding, hemorrhage, etc. Procedures such as prostate artery embolization, bariatric embolization, embolization of hemorrhoids and others have also gained importance over time. For hepatocellular carcinoma patients, embolization is considered to be the treatment of choice for patients who are waiting for transplants. Apart from this, even in oncology, procedures such as radioembolization and embolization with drug-eluting beads are becoming more common and are contributing to the growth of the market.
Some of the major players in this market are Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Stryker Corp., Terumo Corp., Merit Medical Systems, Cook Medical and Johnson & Johnson. The market has also witnessed approvals for many embolic agents and support devices along with mergers and acquisitions of major companies. All these factors positively contribute to the growth of the market. Some of the approvals that came through in 2021 include Azur Vascular Plug and PG Pro Microcatheter Embolization System from Terumo gained approval in the U.S.; Embosoft microspheres from Scitech Medical received CE Mark approval; the Sniper occlusion balloon from Embolx was launched in Europe; and the Impede-FX embolization plug from Shape Memory Medical received PMDA approval.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview of Embolotherapy
- Overview
- Types of Embolic Agents
- Permanent Agents
- Temporary Agents
- History of Embolotherapy
- Benefits of Embolization
- Risks of Embolization
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Technological Advancements
- Increasing Prevalence of Target Indications
- Market Restraints
- Lack of Skilled Interventional Radiologists
- Complications Associated with Embolotherapy
- Lack of Awareness
- Market Recalls
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Overview
- Market Analysis
- Global Market for Embolotherapy by Product Type
- Global Market Shares of Embolotherapy by Product Type
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Indication
- Overview
- Market Analysis
- Global Market Shares of Embolotherapy by Indication
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Procedure
- Overview
- Market Analysis
- Global Market Shares of Embolotherapy by Procedure Type
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-User
- Overview
- Market Analysis
- Global Market Shares of Embolotherapy by End User Type
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- Global Market for Embolotherapy by Region
- North American Market for Embolotherapy
- North American Market for Embolotherapy by Product Type
- North American Market for Embolotherapy by Indication
- North American Market for Embolotherapy by Procedure Type
- North American Market for Embolotherapy by End User
- European Market for Embolotherapy
- European Market for Embolotherapy by Product Type
- European Market for Embolotherapy by Indication
- European Market for Embolotherapy by Procedure Type
- European Market for Embolotherapy by End User
- Asia-Pacific (APAC) Market for Embolotherapy
- APAC Market for Embolotherapy by Product Type
- APAC Market for Embolotherapy by Indication
- APAC Market for Embolotherapy by Procedure Type
- APAC Market for Embolotherapy by End User
- Rest of the World (RoW) Market for Embolotherapy
- RoW Market for Embolotherapy by Product Type
- RoW Market for Embolotherapy by Indication
- RoW Market for Embolotherapy by Procedure Type
- RoW Market for Embolotherapy by End User
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Key Developments
- Global Company Share Analysis
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Embolotherapy Market
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Acandis Gmbh
- ABK Biomedical
- Balt USA Llc
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cook Medical
- Guerbet
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kaneka Corp.
- Medtronic Plc
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Penumbra Inc.
- Sirtex Medical Inc.
- Stryker Corp.
- Terumo Corp.
