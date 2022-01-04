Insights on the 3D Animation Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Autodesk, Epipheo and Rip Media Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Animation Market Research Report by Animation Technique, by Component, by Deployment, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3D Animation Market size was estimated at USD 11.81 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 13.19 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 12.02% to reach USD 23.35 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 3D Animation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global 3D Animation Market, including Adobe Systems Incorporated, Autodesk, Inc., Corel Corporation, Earlylight Media L.L.C., Epipheo, KYRO DIGITAL, MAXON COMPUTER GMBH, NVIDIA Corporation, Rip Media Group, Shoot You Ltd, Side Effects Software Inc., SPARKHOUSE, STUDIO B FILMS, INC, The Company Films, and THE DVI GROUP.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global 3D Animation Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global 3D Animation Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global 3D Animation Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global 3D Animation Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global 3D Animation Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global 3D Animation Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global 3D Animation Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Surge in adoption of visual effect technology in movies

5.2.2. Rapid adoption of 3D mobile applications and game and increased demand for high quality animation by customers

5.2.3. Rise in adoption of cloud technology by animation content producers

5.2.4. Growing trend of digital marketing

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Skilled labor and intense competition affecting pricing

5.3.2. Lack of investments

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Integration of virtual reality and Artificial Intelligence for visual effects

5.4.2. Increasing use of 3D animation in medical sector

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Piracy issues



6. 3D Animation Market, by Animation Technique

6.1. Introduction

6.2. 3D modeling

6.3. 3D rendering

6.4. Motion graphics

6.5. Visual effects



7. 3D Animation Market, by Component

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hardware

7.3. Services

7.4. Software



8. 3D Animation Market, by Deployment

8.1. Introduction

8.2. On-demand

8.3. On-premise



9. 3D Animation Market, by End-User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Architecture & Construction

9.3. Education & Academics

9.4. Government & Defense

9.5. Healthcare & Life sciences

9.6. Manufacturing

9.7. Media & Entertainment



10. Americas 3D Animation Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific 3D Animation Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa 3D Animation Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Adobe Systems Incorporated

14.2. Autodesk, Inc.

14.3. Corel Corporation

14.4. Earlylight Media L.L.C.

14.5. Epipheo

14.6. KYRO DIGITAL

14.7. MAXON COMPUTER GMBH

14.8. NVIDIA Corporation

14.9. Rip Media Group

14.10. Shoot You Ltd

14.11. Side Effects Software Inc.

14.12. SPARKHOUSE

14.13. STUDIO B FILMS, INC

14.14. The Company Films

14.15. THE DVI GROUP



15. Appendix



