Insights on the 3D Bioprinting Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Application, End-user and Region

The global 3D bioprinting market reached a value of US$ 869.0 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2,260.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 16.85% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
3D bioprinting refers to an additive manufacturing technique used for the development of precise anatomical tissues through the decomposition of cell-based bio-inks. 3D bioprinting involves various deposition and assembling processes, such as direct and laser writing, microstamping, photolithography, stereolithography, electro-printing and inkjet deposition. The bio-inks are manufactured using living cells, biomaterials and active biomolecules to create 3D structures of tissues and organs. The printer deposits multiple layers of biomaterials to build complex bodily structures, such as bones, skin, vascular grafts, tracheal splints, heart tissues and cartilages. These printed structures are assembled and bonded using dissolvable gel or collagen scaffolds to support and mold the cells in the desired shape.
The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising requirement for regenerative medicines, cancer therapeutics and stem cell solutions is providing a thrust to the market growth. 3D bioprinting is widely used for liver modeling and development of various bone, tissue and medical implants. In line with this, the increasing consciousness among the masses to minimize animal testing is also contributing to the market growth. Cosmetic manufacturers use bio-printed hair follicles and skin grafts to clinically test the products on human-like tissues.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of organ-on-a-chip, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These innovative bio-printed structures enable 3D in-vitro analysis of the bodily functions and fabrication of artificial organs and tissues for regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, along with the increasing adoption of magnetic levitation technology for toxicity screening and vascular muscle printing, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3D Systems Inc., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cellink, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmbH (Desktop Metal Inc.), GeSiM - Gesellschaft fur Silizium-Mikrosysteme mbH, Materialise, Organovo Holdings Inc., Poietis, RegenHU and Stratasys Ltd.
