Insights on the 3D Concrete Printing US Market to 2026 - Featuring 3D Printhuset, Acciona and Balfour Beatty Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Concrete Printing Market Research Report by Technique, Concrete Type, Product Type, Sector, and State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States 3D Concrete Printing Market size was estimated at USD 22.10 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 28.72 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.73% reaching USD 91.58 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the 3D Concrete Printing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market, including 3D Printhuset, Acciona, S.A., Apis Cor, Balfour Beatty, Be More 3D, Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology, Betabram, Cazza Construction Technologies, Cobod International A/S, Contour Crafting Corporation, CSP srl, Cybe Construction, D Printhuset, Dus Architects, Heidelbergcement AG, ICON Technology, Inc., Imprimere AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd, Monolite UK, Rohaco Engineering B.V., Sika AG, Skanska AB, Spetsavia, Total Kustom, Xtreee, and Yingchuang Building Technique Co.Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States 3D Concrete Printing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.3. Restraints

5.4. Opportunities

5.5. Challenges



6. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Technique

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Extrusion-Based Technique

6.3. Powder-Based Technique



7. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Concrete Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. High-density

7.3. Precast

7.4. Ready-mix

7.5. Shotcrete



8. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Floors & Roofs

8.3. Panels & Lintels

8.4. Staircases

8.5. Walls



9. 3D Concrete Printing Market, by Sector

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Architectural

9.3. Commercial

9.4. Infrastructural

9.5. Residential



10. California 3D Concrete Printing Market



11. Florida 3D Concrete Printing Market



12. Illinois 3D Concrete Printing Market



13. New York 3D Concrete Printing Market



14. Ohio 3D Concrete Printing Market



15. Pennsylvania 3D Concrete Printing Market



16. Texas 3D Concrete Printing Market



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

17.1.1. Quadrants

17.1.2. Business Strategy

17.1.3. Product Satisfaction

17.2. Market Ranking Analysis

17.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

17.4. Competitive Scenario

17.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

17.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

17.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

17.4.4. Investment & Funding

17.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



18. Company Usability Profiles

18.1. 3D Printhuset

18.2. Acciona, S.A.

18.3. Apis Cor

18.4. Balfour Beatty

18.5. Be More 3D

18.6. Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology

18.7. Betabram

18.8. Cazza Construction Technologies

18.9. Cobod International A/S

18.10. Contour Crafting Corporation

18.11. CSP srl

18.12. Cybe Construction

18.13. D Printhuset

18.14. Dus Architects

18.15. Heidelbergcement AG

18.16. ICON Technology, Inc.

18.17. Imprimere AG

18.18. LafargeHolcim Ltd.

18.19. Monolite UK

18.20. Rohaco Engineering B.V.

18.21. Sika AG

18.22. Skanska AB

18.23. Spetsavia

18.24. Total Kustom

18.25. Xtreee

18.26. Yingchuang Building Technique Co.Ltd.



19. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rrolo

