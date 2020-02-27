Insights on the $43+ Billion Gluten-Free Products Market to 2027 - High Cases of Misdiagnosis Helping to Drive the Product Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gluten-Free Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bakery Products, Dairy/Dairy Alternatives), by Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Mass Merchandiser), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gluten-free products market size is projected to reach USD 43.65 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period according to this report.



The rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases has favored is driving the product demand. Increasing instances of diseases, most notably chronic and non-communicable diseases leading to disability or death have bolstered the demand for gluten-free products.



Furthermore, increasing focus of food manufacturers as regards various parameters including production of food products with less saturated fat coupled with efficient labelling solutions has driven the demand for gluten-free products. Another important factor favoring market growth is the increasing incidences of Irresistible Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and celiac diseases. U.S. is one of the major consumers of gluten-free products as on an average, one of every 133 people suffer from celiac disease, and one in every 56 people experience similar symptoms.



High cases of misdiagnosis of the disease is likely to drive the product demand in the country. However, the lack of awareness about celiac disease, leading to the consumption of gluten-rich food products, may hinder the market growth.



North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.61% in 2019. The region is home to major food brands and companies with extensive distribution networks that provide a wide array of commodities. Consumers also have favorable perceptions about healthy gluten-free food products, which is likely to boost the market growth.



The favorable regulatory framework and initiatives to promote a gluten-free diet by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and subsidy allocations are anticipated to boost the regional market over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of product, bakery products emerged as the largest segment in 2019, registering a revenue of USD 5.64 billion . It is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 10.2% over the forecast period

. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 10.2% over the forecast period In terms of distribution, independent natural or health food store segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period, attributed to the rising consumer disposable incomes and awareness about organic and natural foods

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market conditions are highly promising due to factors such as the increasing internet penetration, booming e-commerce market, and favorable demographics

is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market conditions are highly promising due to factors such as the increasing internet penetration, booming e-commerce market, and favorable demographics Australia is a growing market for gluten-free bakeries. Regulations by the Australian government favor the initialization of start-ups in the food and beverage industry

is a growing market for gluten-free bakeries. Regulations by the Australian government favor the initialization of start-ups in the food and beverage industry The gluten-free products market is highly competitive with a sizable number of players sharing the market space. Some of the key competitive strategies employed by the companies include mergers and acquisitions, expansion of product portfolio, and product innovation

Major market participants include Boulder Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Kellogg's Company, Hero Group AG, and Big Oz Industries Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Information Procurement

1.1.1. Purchased Database

1.1.2. Internal Database

1.1.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.1.4. Primary Research

1.2. Information Analysis

1.2.1. Data Analysis Models

1.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.4. Data Validation & Publishing



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



3. Gluten-Free Products Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends

3.3.2. Procurement Best Practices

3.4. Sales Channel Analysis

3.4.1. Vendor Selection Criteria

3.5. Technology Overview

3.5.1. Technology Timeline

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.7. Infant Formula Ingredients Market - Market dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Business Environment Analysis: Gluten-Free Products Market

3.8.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.1.1. Supplier Power

3.8.1.2. Buyer Power

3.8.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.8.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.8.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.8.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.8.2.1. Political Landscape

3.8.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.8.2.3. Social Landscape

3.8.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.8.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.8.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.8.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.8.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.8.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.8.4. Market Entry Strategy



4. Gluten-Free Products Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Gluten-Free Products: Product movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.3. Bakery Products

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.4. Dairy/ dairy alternatives

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.5. Meats/ meats alternatives

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.6. Condiments, seasonings, spreads

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.7. Desserts & ice-creams

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.8. Prepared foods

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.9. Pasta and Rice

4.9.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.10. Others

4.10.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



5. Gluten-Free Products Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition & Scope

5.2. Gluten-Free Products: Distribution channel movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.3. Grocery Stores

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Mass Merchandiser

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5. Independent Natural or Health Food Store

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.6. Club Stores

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.7. Drug Stores

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



6. Gluten-Free Products Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definition & Scope

6.2. Gluten-Free Products: Regional movement analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.3. North America

6.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.3.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Distribution Channel, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.3.4. U.S.

6.3.5. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million)

6.3.6. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3.7. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3.8. Canada

6.3.8.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3.8.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3.8.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3.9. Mexico

6.3.9.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3.9.2. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3.9.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.6. Central & South America (CSA)

6.7. Middle East & Africa (MEA)



7. Gluten-Free Products Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key Players' Recent Developments & Their Impact

7.2. Key Innovators, Market Leader, and Emerging Players

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors & channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.4. Public Companies

7.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis

7.4.2. Company Ranking

7.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.4.4. Market Differentiators

7.4.5. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

7.4.6. SWOT Analysis Of Public Companies

7.5. Private Companies

7.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators

7.5.2. Geographical presence

7.6. Company market position analysis



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Boulder Brands, Inc.

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Financial Performance

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2. General Mills Inc.

8.3. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

8.4. Kellogg's Company

8.5. The Kraft Heinz Company

8.6. Hero Group AG

8.7. Glutamel

8.8. Big Oz Industries Ltd.

8.9. Alara Wholefoods Ltd

8.10. Domino's Pizza Enterprises

8.11. Schar

8.12. The Pastry Pantry

8.13. True Foods

8.14. Silly Yaks

8.15. Ultrapharm



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/midwml

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

