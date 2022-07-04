Insights on the 4G Equipment Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Application, End-use and Region

Jul 04, 2022, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "4G Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 4G equipment market reached a value of US$ 66.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 203.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.46% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
4G equipment are fourth-generation wireless communication systems with upgraded data transmission speed and network enhancements. The equipment is categorized into Long-term Equipment (LTE) and Wi-max devices, which include macrocells, small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and testing equipment.
They are commonly used for applications that involve virtual presence, navigation, crisis management, telemedicine, remote education, multimedia sharing and tele geoprocessing. These devices are integrated into smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets and notebooks and are more secure than Wi-Fi spots. They also enable the users to get online without plugging into a proprietary system. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, including information technology (IT), telecommunication, ecommerce and retail.
Significant growth in the telecommunication industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, a substantial increase in the network traffic is providing a thrust to the market growth. 4G equipment provides faster internet connectivity to smartphone devices, which further enables uninterrupted access to online and live-streamed videos, movies and music.
In line with this, the emerging trend of online interactive and multiplayer gaming is also contributing to the growth of the market. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) systems, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
In addition, 4G equipment is also widely used for operating cloud computing systems for providing access to files and applications to the enterprises in real-time. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive infrastructural development, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airspan Networks Inc., Cisco System Inc, Fujitsu Limited , Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc. , NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and ZTE Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global 4G equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global 4G equipment market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global 4G equipment market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global 4G Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Infrastructure Equipment
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 Small Cell
6.1.2.2 Macro Cell
6.1.2.3 Distributed Antenna System (DAS)
6.1.2.4 Others
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Testing Equipment
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 LTE
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Key Segments
7.1.2.1 TD-LTE
7.1.2.2 FDD-LTE
7.1.2.3 LTE A
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Wi-Max
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End Use
8.1 Logistics
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 E-Commerce
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Smartphone
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Airspan Networks Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Cisco System Inc
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Fujitsu Limited
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Motorola Solutions Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 NEC Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Nokia Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 ZTE Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9a3pz
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article