Insights on the 4G Equipment Global Market to 2027 - by Component, Application, End-use and Region

The global 4G equipment market reached a value of US$ 66.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 203.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.46% during 2021-2027.

The global 4G equipment market reached a value of US$ 66.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 203.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.46% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



4G equipment are fourth-generation wireless communication systems with upgraded data transmission speed and network enhancements. The equipment is categorized into Long-term Equipment (LTE) and Wi-max devices, which include macrocells, small cells, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and testing equipment.

They are commonly used for applications that involve virtual presence, navigation, crisis management, telemedicine, remote education, multimedia sharing and tele geoprocessing. These devices are integrated into smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets and notebooks and are more secure than Wi-Fi spots. They also enable the users to get online without plugging into a proprietary system. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, including information technology (IT), telecommunication, ecommerce and retail.



Significant growth in the telecommunication industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, a substantial increase in the network traffic is providing a thrust to the market growth. 4G equipment provides faster internet connectivity to smartphone devices, which further enables uninterrupted access to online and live-streamed videos, movies and music.

In line with this, the emerging trend of online interactive and multiplayer gaming is also contributing to the growth of the market. Various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) systems, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

In addition, 4G equipment is also widely used for operating cloud computing systems for providing access to files and applications to the enterprises in real-time. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive infrastructural development, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Airspan Networks Inc., Cisco System Inc, Fujitsu Limited , Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc. , NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and ZTE Corporation.



