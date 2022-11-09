Insights on the Accounting Software Global Market to 2030 - Increasing Investment for Artificial Intelligence Oriented Accounting Software is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Accounting Software Market By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Enterprise Size, By Type, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the accounting software market was valued at $11.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $70.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2021 to 2030.



The accounting software is a used by accounting professionals, bookkeepers, and business owners to process accounting transactions and manage accounts. It provides a variety of benefits such as, account receivable & payable, tax compliance, cash flow analysis, trial balance, balance sheet, invoicing, income and expanses statements, and payroll. Accounting software improves corporate performance and streamline the business process. In addition, it saves money and time and allows organizations to execute multiple tasks at the same time.

Furthermore, it allows efficient and fast processing of financial transaction. Moreover, it eliminates manual process and improve accuracy and productivity by reduction of approval process. Furthermore, the accounting software provides industries with flexibility and scalability to enable a smooth integration of business processes, which ultimately support the market growth.



Factor such as surging demand for cloud-based accounting software and increase adoption of innovative technology to increases business productivity, drive the growth of the market. In addition, automation in accounting processes for providing greater efficiency by eliminating manual tasks, drive the market growth. Furthermore, increase in investment for artificial intelligence-oriented accounting software and rise in adoption of mobile and app-based accounting software, are anticipated to strengthen the market growth. However, data security & privacy concerns and maintenance & customization costs hamper the market growth.



The global accounting software market is segmented into component, deployment mode, type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. On the basis of deployment mode, it is segregated into cloud and on-premises.

Depending on type, it is fragmented into spreadsheets, commercial accounting software, enterprise accounting software and custom accounting software. As per industry vertical, it is differentiated into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, IT & telecom, healthcare, government & public sector, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and others. According to organization size it is categorized into small to medium enterprise (SMEs) and large-scale enterprise. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The market players operating in the accounting software market, include Infor Inc., Intuit, Inc., Microsoft corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, Thomson Reuters, Xero Ltd, Zeta Software LLC and Zoho Corporation. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the accounting software market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing accounting software market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the accounting software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global accounting software market trends, key players, Accounting Software Industry segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Key Regulation Analysis

3.8. Regulatory Guidelines



CHAPTER 4: ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Solution

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Services

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 On premise

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Cloud

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Large Enterprises

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 SMEs

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY TYPE

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Spreadsheets

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Commercial Accounting Software

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Enterprise Accounting Software

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Custom Accounting Software

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Market size and forecast

8.2 BFSI

8.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3 Market analysis by country

8.3 Retail and Ecommerce

8.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3 Market analysis by country

8.4 Manufacturing

8.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3 Market analysis by country

8.5 IT and Telecom

8.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.5.3 Market analysis by country

8.6 Healthcare

8.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.6.3 Market analysis by country

8.7 Government and Public Sector

8.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.7.3 Market analysis by country

8.8 Energy and Utilities

8.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.8.3 Market analysis by country

8.9 Media and Entertainment

8.9.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.9.2 Market size and forecast, by region

8.9.3 Market analysis by country

9.0 Others

9.0.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.0.2 Market size and forecast, by region

9.0.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 9: ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Top winning strategies

10.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

10.5. Competitive Heatmap

10.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 Infor Inc.

11.1.1 Company overview

11.1.2 Company snapshot

11.1.3 Operating business segments

11.1.4 Product portfolio

11.1.5 Business performance

11.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.2 Intuit, Inc.

11.2.1 Company overview

11.2.2 Company snapshot

11.2.3 Operating business segments

11.2.4 Product portfolio

11.2.5 Business performance

11.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.3 Microsoft corporation

11.3.1 Company overview

11.3.2 Company snapshot

11.3.3 Operating business segments

11.3.4 Product portfolio

11.3.5 Business performance

11.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.4 Oracle Corporation

11.4.1 Company overview

11.4.2 Company snapshot

11.4.3 Operating business segments

11.4.4 Product portfolio

11.4.5 Business performance

11.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.5 Sage Group Plc

11.5.1 Company overview

11.5.2 Company snapshot

11.5.3 Operating business segments

11.5.4 Product portfolio

11.5.5 Business performance

11.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.7 SAP SE

11.7.1 Company overview

11.7.2 Company snapshot

11.7.3 Operating business segments

11.7.4 Product portfolio

11.7.5 Business performance

11.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.8 Thomson Reuters

11.8.1 Company overview

11.8.2 Company snapshot

11.8.3 Operating business segments

11.8.4 Product portfolio

11.8.5 Business performance

11.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.9 Xero Ltd

11.9.1 Company overview

11.9.2 Company snapshot

11.9.3 Operating business segments

11.9.4 Product portfolio

11.9.5 Business performance

11.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.10 Zeta Software LLC

11.10.1 Company overview

11.10.2 Company snapshot

11.10.3 Operating business segments

11.10.4 Product portfolio

11.10.5 Business performance

11.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

11.11 Zoho Corporation

11.11.1 Company overview

11.11.2 Company snapshot

11.11.3 Operating business segments

11.11.4 Product portfolio

11.11.5 Business performance

11.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments



