Insights on the Adaptive Traffic Control System Global Market to 2028 - by Component, Type, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adaptive Traffic Control System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Type (OPAC, SCOOT, RHODES, and SCATS), and Application [Highways and Urban (Cities)], Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adaptive traffic control system market was valued at US$ 4,307.45 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 15,058.53 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2028.



Adaptive traffic control system is a solution designed and developed to manage the growing traffic issues faced by the metropolitan cities. The adaptive traffic control system analyses the flow of traffic in real-time and accordingly adjust the traffic signals' split timings to optimize the flow of the traffic in order reduce and avoid congestions on the road. The adaptive traffic control system is combination of hardware and software components which allows operators to gather data regarding the flow of traffic from each intersection of the city in order to minimize delays and stops. The system improves the travel time significantly by gradually moving the traffic through green lights to create smoother flow of traffic.



With the increasing rate of urbanization coupled with the growing sales of automotive vehicles across the world has led to the growing need for managing the flow traffic efficiently, which is one of the major factors driving the adoption of adaptive traffic control system across the world. However, the lack of adoption of adaptive traffic control system in certain developing and underdeveloped countries is hampering the growth of the market. Meanwhile, as government across the world are investing highly in smart city project coupled with the growing importance of road safety is anticipated to flourish the adaptive traffic control system during the forecast period.



The adaptive traffic control system market is segmented based on component, type, application, and geography. Based on component, the adaptive traffic control system market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. In 2020, the software segment accounted for a significant share in the global adaptive traffic control system market. Based on type, the market is segmented into SCATS, SCOOT, RHODES, and OPAC. In 2020, the SCATS segment accounted for a significant share in the global adaptive traffic control system market. Based on application, the market is segmented into urban (cities) and highways. In 2020, the urban (cities) segment accounted for a significant share in the global adaptive traffic control system market. Based on geography, the adaptive traffic control system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, the North America region accounted for a significant share in the global adaptive traffic control system market.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 has severely disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing of electronics equipment including the hardware component of adaptive traffic control system. The outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe has led to lockdown scenarios, which, in turn has led the industry experts to analyze that the industry would face at least a quarter of lag in electronics equipment supply chain. This disruption is expected to create tremors through till mid-2021. The electronics equipment industry is likely to pick up pace sooner as governments across the globe lifted the various containment measure steadily in order to revive the economy. The production of the electronics equipment is anticipated to gain pace from 2021, which is further foreseen to positively influence the electronics equipment manufacturing including hardware components of adaptive traffic control system.



The overall adaptive traffic control system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the adaptive traffic control system market with respect to all the segments. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global adaptive traffic control system market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the adaptive traffic control system market.



A few major players operating in the global adaptive traffic control system market are Aldridge Traffic Controllers Pty Limited (ATC); Cubic Corporation (Trafficware); Digicon; EFKON India Pvt. Ltd.; Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd.; Johnson Controls, Inc.; Kapsch TrafficCom AG; Onnyx Electronisys Pvt. Ltd.; TrafikSol ITS Technologies Pvt. Ltd; and SWARCO AG.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Adaptive Traffic Control System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Adaptive Traffic Control System Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Deployment of Smart Traffic Management Systems

5.1.2 Rising Urban Population and High Demographic Rates

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Initial Investment and Maintenance Cost

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Investment on Infrastructural Development

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Adoption of Traffic Control System Integrated with AI and Analytics

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Adaptive Traffic Control System Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Adaptive Traffic Control System Market Overview

6.2 Adaptive Traffic Control System Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players



7. Adaptive Traffic Control System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Adaptive Traffic Control System Market Breakdown, By Application, 2020 and 2028

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hardware Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4 Software

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Software Market Forecast and Analysis

7.5 Services

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Services Market Forecast and Analysis



8. Adaptive Traffic Control System Market Analysis - By Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Adaptive traffic control system market Breakdown, by Type, 2020 and 2028

8.3 OPAC

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 OPAC Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 SCOOT

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 SCOOT Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 RHODES

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 RHODES Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 SCATS

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 SCATS Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Adaptive Traffic Control System Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Adaptive Traffic Control System Market Breakdown, by Application, 2020 and 2028

9.4 Highways

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Highways Market Forecast and Analysis

9.5 Urban (Cities)

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Urban (Cities) Market Forecast and Analysis



10. Adaptive Traffic Control System Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Adaptive Traffic Control System Market

10.3 Europe: Adaptive Traffic Control System Market

10.4 Asia Pacific: Adaptive Traffic Control System Market

10.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA): Adaptive Traffic Control System Market

10.6 South America: Adaptive Traffic Control System Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Adaptive Traffic Control System Market

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development

12.4 Merger and Acquisition



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Aldridge Traffic Controllers Pty Limited (ATC)

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Cubic Corporation (Trafficware)

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Digicon

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 EFKON India Pvt. Ltd.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Johnson Controls, Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Kapsch TrafficCom AG

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Onnyx Electronisys Pvt. Ltd.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 TrafikSol ITS Technologies Pvt. Ltd

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 SWARCO AG

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index

