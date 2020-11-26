Insights on the Adaptogens Global Market (2020 to 2027) - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adaptogens - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Adaptogens market accounted for $9.80 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $19.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. While factors like growing consumer awareness related to the consumption of healthier food products and demand for plant-based beverages are driving the market growth. However, the untapped market potential and volatility in raw material supply are hampering the market growth.



Adaptogens are the mixture of plant and herbs ingredients that are claimed to facilitate the human body to stabilize their physiological processes, better management of stress, and promotion of homeostasis. These are often seen in various Ayurvedic and Chinese healing traditions. These healing processes and ways are catching a trend in recent years to manage stress and researchers all over the world are tending to produce many products using the same.



Based on the end user, the cosmetic & personal care segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the combinations of cosmeceuticals and nutraceutical for reversing the biological ageing process by using enriching cosmetic products with adaptogens.



By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to huge adoption rate in the region. As the sixth leading cause of death in the US, stress has become a major health issue for its ability to cause other damaging health issues such as high blood pressure, heart disease, and obesity. Adaptogens are herbs that train the body to counteract stressors of all types (physical, chemical, or biological).



Some of the key players profiled in the Adaptogens Market include MB-Holding GmbH & Co. KG, PLT Health Solutions, Inc., Xi'an Greena Biotech Co. Ltd, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co. Ltd, REBBL, Amax NutraSource, Changsha Organic Herb Inc, Organic India, Nutra Industries, and NutraCap Labs.



