Insights on the Adventure Tourism Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Activity, Age Group, Sales Channel and Region

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adventure Tourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global adventure tourism market reached a value of US$ 852.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2,548.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 20.23% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Adventure tourism involves traveling to remote and exotic places for physical activity, natural environment, and cultural immersion. It encourages travelers to connect with the core values of the local people via interaction. In addition, it offers effective and economic incentives for enhancing bio-cultural diversity while generating financial benefits for local and private industries. Nowadays, adventure tourism is gaining traction over conventional mass tourism across the globe as it is resilient, supports economies, and encourages sustainable practices.



The escalating demand for authentic and personalized traveling experience on account of rapid urbanization, improving disposable incomes, rising social media influence, and affordable air travel tickets represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, the growing awareness about the adverse impact of conventional tourism, such as soil erosion, increasing pollution, and natural habitat loss, is shifting the preferences of travelers towards sustainable and adventure tourism. Apart from this, travel companies are introducing fast and mobile-friendly websites that are easy to navigate on smartphones. These websites allow peer reviews, 360-degree video tours, and clear price comparisons, which help tourists plan vacations online and make informed booking decisions.

This, in confluence with the increasing penetration of the internet and boosting sales of smartphones, is creating a lucrative outlook for the market. In addition to this, they are partnering with marketing organizations to attract high-value customers through online marketing, which is positively influencing the demand for adventure tourism worldwide. Furthermore, governing agencies of numerous countries are promoting adventure tourism as it creates employment opportunities and contributes effectively to community development. This is projected to increase the popularity of adventure tourism around the world.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures Inc., Butterfield & Robinson Inc., Cox & Kings Ltd., Discovery Nomads, G Adventures, Geographic Expeditions Inc., Intrepid Group Limited, Mountain Travel Sobek, Recreational Equipment Inc., ROW Adventures and TUI AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global adventure tourism market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global adventure tourism market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the activity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global adventure tourism market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Adventure Tourism Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Hard Adventure

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Soft Adventure

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Activity

7.1 Land-based Activity

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Water-based Activity

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Air-based Activity

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Age Group

8.1 Below 30 Years

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 30-41 Years

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 42-49 Years

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 50 Years and Above

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Sales Channel

9.1 Travel Agent

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Direct

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Austin Adventures Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Cox & Kings Ltd.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.5 Discovery Nomads

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 G Adventures

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 Geographic Expeditions Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Intrepid Group Limited

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Mountain Travel Sobek

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Recreational Equipment Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 ROW Adventures

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 TUI AG

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

