Insights on the Aerospace Foam Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Huntsman, Armacell, Boyd, Evonik Industries and SABIC Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Foam Market By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aerospace foam market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.11% from 2021 to 2030.



Aerospace foams are made from cellular structured materials having low density. They are used for cushioning, insulation, and vibration dampeners. In addition, properties like rigidness, durability, and warmth resistance increase its demand in numerous aircraft applications like rooftops and rotor blades. Increase in government initiatives in military aircraft surges the demand for aerospace foams.



Increase in air traveling rates, majorly in developing countries in Asia-Pacific and South America and surge in disposable income across the globe drive the expansion within the aircraft fleet across the globe. Increase in volumes of passengers and rise in retirement rates drive the requirement for 44,040 new jets, valued at $6.8 trillion, over the subsequent 20 years. In addition, in line with the Boeing Commercial Market Outlook 2020-39, around 8,810 new commercial aircraft deliveries are expected to be made in Europe from 2020 to 2039, which is able to increase the quantity of business aircraft within the region to 9,050, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost the demand for aerospace foams, thereby boosting the growth of the market.



Polymer material solutions offers various uses within the aerospace and aviation industries and top commercial aircraft manufacturers, including Boeing utilize them. The open-cell foam insulation and vibration isolation mounts are lightweight and fire-resistant, which improve passenger comfort, fuel efficiency, and installation costs, hence global commercial aircraft As the airline industry develops the demand for safe, lightweight, and comfortable seating materials increaes, which,inturn, propel the aerospace foam market during the forecast period..



Fluctuations in raw materials prices, availability of raw materials, and governmental regulations in polyurethane foams hamper the market growth. Increase in urbanization fuels the demand for aerospace foam in LAMEA regions. Moreover, rise in overseas export activities drives the demand for aerospace foam in commercial applications. Manufacturing of advanced materials and new product launches by several prominent players within the aerospace industry drive the growth of the aerospace foams industry across the globe. Favorable government regulations in Brazil, along with an increase in the usage of biobased polyurethane foams in North America and Europe drive the aerospace foams market.



The aerospace foam market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.



Based on product type, it is segmented into polyurethane, polyethylene, ceramic, metal foam, and others. Depending on application, it is classified into general aviation, commercial, and military. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for largest market share of the total revenue in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Increase in adoption of phase change materials products in the region boosts the growth of the aerospace foam market, due to the presence of huge population base and presence of many developing countries in this region.



The key players operating in the global aerospace foam market are BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Armacell, Boyd Corporation, Evonik Industries, SABIC, Rogers Corporation, Zetofoams Plc., General Plastics Manufacturing Company, and ERG Materials.



Other players in the value chain (not profiled in the report) include Aerospace Corporation, ERG Aerospace Corporation, Aerofoam Industries, Technifab Inc., Mueller, Everchem Specialty Chemicals, UFP Technologies, and Solvay are competing for the share of the market through product launch, joint venture, partnership, and expanding the production capabilities to meet the future demand for the aerospace foam market in the forecast period.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current aerospace foam market trends and estimations from 2021 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of aerospace foam market across the globe is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided.

Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2020 to 2030 in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the global aerospace foam market.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.9. Key Regulation Analysis



CHAPTER 4: AEROSPACE FOAM MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Polyurethane Foam

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Polyethylene Foam

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Ceramic Foam

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Metal Foam

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: AEROSPACE FOAM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 General Aviation

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Commercial Aircraft

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Military

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: AEROSPACE FOAM MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 BASF SE

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 ARMACELL

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 BOYD CORPORATION

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 EVONIK INDUSTRIES

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 SABIC

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 ROGERS CORPORATION

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 ZETOFOAMS PLC

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 GENERAL PLASTICS MANUFACTURING COMPANY

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 ERG MATERIALS

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments



