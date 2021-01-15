Insights on the Agricultural Biological Control Agents Global Market to 2025 - Featuring BASF, Bayer and Certis USA Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market - A Global and Regional Study: Focus on Products, Applications, Application Method and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing trend of sustainable agricultural practices being followed globally, minimum residue limit of crop protection chemical released being regulated, and the regulation regarding the use of crop protection chemicals globally are supporting the growth of agricultural biological control agents market. Also, the increasing adoption of the "green crop protection" concept across the globe is also driving the demand for agricultural biological control products since these are important for managing the increasing concern over pesticide residues on food and the problem of pest resistance. Significant lowering of maximum residue limit (MRLs) by regulators in many countries is a trend that is expected to continue. Additionally, these products are a valuable option because they provide sustainability, crop protection from microbial and harvest flexibility benefits.

Major driving factors for the agriculture biological control agents industry over the years have been the increasing trend of complying with sustainable agriculture globally, low residue levels, and supportive government regulations across countries. Key companies in the industry are rapidly including biological control products under their portfolio to cater to the meet increasing demand for food products. Increasing instances of pest infestation on crops such as wheat, rice, corn, and sugarcane are also supporting the increasing use of biological control products in the agricultural industry.

The competitive landscape of the agriculture biological control agents market consists of different strategies undertaken by major players across the industry to gain market presence. Some of the strategies adopted by biological control agents manufacturers are new product launches, business expansions, partnerships, and collaborations. Among all the strategies adopted, product launches have been the most prominent strategy adopted by the biological control agents manufacturers. The competitive landscape provides an organization with the edge to understand its key business strategy in the industry, its current competitors, and potential future competitors that might have made their way into the market.

The agricultural biological control agents market is poised to grow over time, compelling companies to come up with collaborative strategies to sustain in the intensely competitive market. Companies with an identical product portfolio with a need for additional resources often partner and come together for joint venture programs, which help the companies gain access to one another's resources and facilitates them to achieve their objectives faster. This strategy has been a widely adopted strategy by the players in this market. For instance, In September 2020, AgBiome and Tropical Melhoramento e Genetica (TMG), a Brazilian breeding company, collaborated to work on research and development activities.

Key players in the agricultural biological control agents market are coming up with different product launch activities in order to generate public awareness about their new and upcoming bio-based crop protection chemicals. The product development and innovation have helped these companies to compete with the competitors' product portfolio. This strategy has also been a widely adopted strategy by the players in this market. For instance, In May 2020, BASF launched its innovative Melyra fungicide in China. It is the first product out of three planned new products for the Chinese market based on BASF's fungicide Revysol.

Key Agriculture Biological Control Agents Companies Profiled

BASF SE, Valent BioSciences Corporation, Certis USA LLC, Marrone Bio Innovations, BioBest Group NV, Syngenta AG, Corteva, Nufarm Limited, and United Phosphorus Ltd., among others

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the agriculture biological control agents market?

Which product type is expected to be leading the agriculture biological control agents market by 2025?

What were the market values of the leading segments and sub-segments of the regional market in 2019, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2020-2025?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

Which application utilizes a majority of agriculture biological control agents and is expected to lead the market by 2025?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the agriculture biological control agents market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Industry Attractiveness

1.1.1.1 Threat of New Entrants (Medium)

1.1.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Medium)

1.1.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Medium to Low)

1.1.1.4 Threat of Substitutes (Medium to High)

1.1.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (Medium to High)

1.2 Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market- Regulatory Bodies

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 Asia-Pacific

1.2.4 Rest-of-the-World

1.3 Business Dynamics

1.3.1 Business Drivers

1.3.1.1 Increasing Use of Biological Products over Chemical Based Crop Protection Products

1.3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Sustainable Agricultural Practices

1.3.1.3 Increasing Awareness Regarding the Harmful Effects of Chemical Pesticides

1.3.2 Business Challenges

1.3.2.1 Lack of Awareness Among Growers

1.3.2.2 Limited Shelf-Life of Biological Control Products

1.3.3 Business Strategies

1.3.3.1 Product Development and Innovation

1.3.3.2 Market Developments

1.3.4 Corporate Strategies

1.3.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

1.3.5 Business Opportunities

1.3.5.1 Advancements and Research in Emerging Economies

1.3.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market

2 Application

2.1 Application and Specification

2.1.1 Grains

2.1.2 Fruits and Vegetables

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Demand Analysis of Agricultural Biological Control Agents (by Application)

2.2.1 Grains

2.2.2 Fruits and Vegetables

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Application and Specification

2.3.1 Seed Treatment

2.3.2 Foliar Spray

2.3.3 Soil Treatment

2.3.4 Others

2.4 Demand Analysis of Agricultural Biological Control Agents (by Mode of Application)

3 Products

3.1 Product and Specification

3.1.1 Microbials

3.1.2 Macrobials

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Demand Analysis of Agricultural Biological Control Agents (by Product)

4 Region

4.1 North America

4.2 South America

4.3 Europe

4.4 U.K.

4.5 Middle East and Africa

4.6 China

4.7 Asia-Pacific and Japan



5 Company Profiles

5.1 BASF SE

5.1.1 Company Overview

5.1.1.1 Role of BASF in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market

5.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.1.1.3 Production Sites

5.1.2 R&D Analysis

5.1.3 Business Strategies

5.1.3.1 Product Developments

5.1.3.2 Market Developments

5.1.4 Strength and Weakness of BASF SE

5.2 Bayer AG

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.1 Role of Bayer AG in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market

5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.2 Corporate Strategies

5.2.3 Business Strategies

5.2.3.1 Product Developments

5.2.3.2 Market Developments

5.2.4 R&D Analysis

5.2.5 Strength and Weakness of Bayer AG

5.3 Valent BioSciences Corporation

5.3.1 Company Overview

5.3.1.1 Role of Valent BioSciences Corporation in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market

5.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.3.2 Corporate Strategies

5.3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.3.3 Business Strategies

5.3.3.1 Product Developments

5.3.4 Strength and Weakness of Valent BioSciences Corporation

5.4 Certis USA LLC

5.4.1 Company Overview

5.4.1.1 Role of Certis USA L.L.C. in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market

5.4.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.4.2 Business Strategies

5.4.2.1 Product Developments

5.4.3 Corporate Strategies

5.4.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.4.4 Strength and Weakness of Certis USA L.L.C.

5.5 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

5.5.1 Company Overview

5.5.1.1 Role of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market

5.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.5.2 R&D Analysis

5.5.3 Business Strategies

5.5.3.1 Product Developments

5.5.3.2 Market Developments

5.5.4 Strength and Weakness of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

5.6 Biobest Group NV

5.6.1 Company Overview

5.6.1.1 Role of Biobest Group NV in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market

5.6.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.6.2 Business Strategies

5.6.2.1 Market Developments

5.6.3 Strength and Weakness of Biobest Group NV

5.7 Nufarm Limited

5.7.1 Company Overview

5.7.1.1 Role of Nufarm Limited in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market

5.7.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.7.2 Strength and Weakness of Nufarm Limited

5.8 Koppert Biological Systems

5.8.1 Company Overview

5.8.1.1 Role of Koppert Biological Systems in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market

5.8.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.8.2 Business Strategies

5.8.2.1 Market Developments

5.8.3 Strength and Weakness of Koppert Biological Systems

5.9 Syngenta AG

5.9.1 Company Overview

5.9.1.1 Role of Syngenta AG in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market

5.9.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.9.2 Business Strategies

5.9.2.1 Product Developments

5.9.2.2 Market Developments

5.9.3 Strength and Weakness of Syngenta AG

5.1 Corteva Agriscience

5.10.1 Company Overview

5.10.1.1 Role of Corteva Agriscience in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market

5.10.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.10.2 R&D Analysis

5.10.3 Business Strategies

5.10.3.1 Product Developments

5.10.3.2 Market Developments

5.10.4 Strength and Weakness of Corteva Agriscience

5.11 United Phosphorus Ltd.

5.11.1 Company Overview

5.11.1.1 Role of United Phosphorus Ltd. in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market

5.11.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.11.2 R&D Analysis

5.11.3 Business Strategies

5.11.3.1 Market Developments

5.11.4 Strength and Weakness of United Phosphorus Ltd.

5.12 AgBiome

5.12.1 Company Overview

5.12.1.1 Role of AgBiome in Agricultural Biological Control Agents Market

5.12.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.12.2 Business Strategies

5.12.2.1 Market Developments

5.12.3 Corporate Strategies

5.12.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaboration and Alliances

5.12.4 Strength and Weakness of AgBiome

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/991ecx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

