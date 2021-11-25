Insights on the Agricultural Robots Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Robots Market by Type, By Applications, By Component, By Farming Type, and By End Use Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Agricultural Robots Market size valued to USD 60.37 billion in 2020, is expected to garner USD 35.93 billion by 2030, with a growing CAGR of 18.9% from 2021-2030.



Agricultural Robots also known as Agribots, hold wide applications in the field of agriculture majorly for dairy management, irrigation management, harvest management, soil management, inventory management and others. Along with reducing the human efforts and production cost; these robots help save time, maximize crop quality, as well as increase crop yield. Agribots are deployed to perform various operations like soil analysis, weed control, fruits picking, seed planting, harvesting, seed sorting, field farming, dairy farming, and others. The global agricultural robots market pegged a notable revenue in the year 2019, and is likely to project a significant growth rate by 2030.



The global agricultural robots market is proliferating, owing to technological advancements in the fields like IoT, robotics and Artificial Intelligence. Besides, the farmers switching towards sustainable development of agricultural land, to cater food-demand of the expanding population; is positively influencing the growth of the global market. Furthermore, factors such as minimized labor, increased efficiency as well as enhanced crop quality and quantity are expected to fuel-up the growth of agricultural robots market in future.



However, factors such as high installation cost of these agricultural robots, lack of internet connectivity in remote areas, lack of awareness among farmers, and incompetence of the robots to match human skills, are expected to hamper the growth of agricultural robots market during the forecast period.



Moreover, government initiatives to adopt modern agricultural techniques, requirements to monitor the health of crops to obtain better yield, innovative product launches by the market players as well as the R&D activities for sustainable agricultural development, are paving the way for lucrative opportunities in the global agricultural robots market.



The global agricultural robots market share analysis is based on type, application, component, farming type, enduse and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into driverless tractors, UAV, milking robots, automated harvest robots, and other types. Based on application, the market is segmented into dairy management, irrigation management, harvest management, soil management, inventory management, and others.

Based on component, the market is divided into software, hardware, and services. Based on farming type indoor farming and outdoor farming. Based on enduse, the market is divided into field crops, fruits & vegetables, livestocks, and others. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the previously mentioned segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



North America is expected to dominate the global agricultural robots market holding the highest market share, owing to higher adoption of advanced technology, increase in research and development activities, and high per-capita disposable income.



Asia Pacific significantly represents the emerging economies and is anticipated to grow with substantially increasing market share, owing to increasing government initiatives to adopt modern technologies, rise in awareness among the farmers and raise in governmental subsidies to promote advanced agricultural techniques.



Competitive Landscape

The global agricultural robots market is fragmented and competitive in nature also consists of various market players. Some of the major market players include, Agrobot, Blue River Technology, AGCO Corporation, Naio Technologies, Deere & Company, Agribotix LLC, Lely Industries, Trimble, Precision Hawk, Harvest Automation, AG Eagle LLC, and IBM among others.



The past endeavors and futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the overall market growth. For instance, in August 2019, Hesston by Massey Ferguson from the AGCO Corporation introduced its new model MF1316S, the razor-edge pull-type disc mower conditioner, that is built to optimize crop quantity and quality, hence helping the operators to cut and condition more acres a day. The advantage is uniform windrows that dry faster and more evenly, enhancing the operator's ability to form a heavy, dense, evenly shaped bale that preserves the quality of hay and forage.



Recently in January 2020, one of the key players of the global agricultural robots market, Naio Technologies based in France announced its USD15.5 million expansion, in order to bring its autonomous farming robots to the United States, soon this year. These robots designed to improve farming efficiency as well as reduce dependency on chemical pesticides and herbicides; are a socioecological transition towards sustainable farming.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Agricultural Robots Market - Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot, 2020 - 2030, Million Usd



3. Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Market Dynamics



4. Covid-19 Analysis

4.1. Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Agricultural Robots Sector



5. Market Share Analysis

5.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Agricultural Robots Providers, 2020



6. Global Agricultural Robots Market, by Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Driverless Tractors

6.3. Uav

6.4. Milking Robots

6.5. Automated Harvest Robots

6.6. Other Types



7. Global Agricultural Robots Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Dairy Management

7.3. Irrigation Management

7.4. Harvest Management

7.5. Soil Management

7.6. Inventory Management

7.7. Other Applications



8. Global Agricultural Robots Market, by Component

8.1. Overview

8.2. Hardware

8.3. Software

8.4. Services



9. Global Agricultural Robots Market, by Farming Type

9.1. Overview

9.2. Indoor Farming

9.3. Outdoor Farming



10. Global Agricultural Robots Market, by End-use

10.1. Overview

10.2. Field Crops

10.3. Fruits & Vegetables

10.4. Livestocks

10.5. Others



11. Global Agricultural Robots Market, by Region

11.1. Overview

11.2. North America

11.3. Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.5. Rest of World



12. Company Profile

12.1. Autonomous Solutions Inc

12.2. Clearpath Robotics

12.3. Delaval

12.4. Gea Group

12.5. Harvest Automation

12.6. John Deere

12.7. Lely Holding S.A R.L.

12.8. Agco

12.9. Trimble

12.10. Boumatic Robotics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h61ub8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

