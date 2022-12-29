Insights on the Air Powered Vehicle Global Market to 2035 - Increasing Awareness of Environment Friendly Vehicles Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Powered Vehicle Market By Vehicle Type, By Product Type, By Range, By Top Speed: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the air powered vehicle market was valued at $339.40 million in 2025, and is estimated to reach $8.7 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 38.3% from 2025 to 2035.

The report incorporates the study of the global air powered vehicle market that focuses on the type of alternative fuel vehicles that uses compressed air for impulsion. The air powered vehicles are green vehicles that uses compressed air engines as a substitute for internal combustion engine (ICE) for propulsion. As the fuel does not mix with the air in this engine, the combustion does not take place in air powered vehicles.

Hence, it generally uses the expansion of compressed air as a power source to propel the piston of the engine. Initially, rise in cost of fossil fuel, owing to its limited stock and availability, and the surge in demand for emission-free vehicles have led to the development of the air powered vehicle. Furthermore, it has gained popularity owing to numerous technological advancements such as improvements in the new system design of air powered vehicles including weight and volume reduction to reduce the space demand in the vehicle.

The factors such as increasing awareness of environment friendly vehicles, stringent government norms and emission standards to reduce carbon footprints, and rising fuel prices supplement the growth of the air powered vehicle market.

However, low speed of air powered vehicles and increasing adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) & hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the air powered vehicle market. In addition, increasing research and development in air powered vehicles and rise in demand for air hybrid vehicles creates market opportunities for the key players operating in the air powered vehicle market.



For the purpose of analysis, the global air powered vehicle market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, range, and top speed. By product type, the market is divided into single energy mode and dual energy mode. By vehicle type, it is fragmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles & scooters. By range, it is categorized into less than 100 KM, 100-200 KM, and more than 200 KM. By top speed, it is categorized into up to 100 kmph and more than 100 kmph. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The leading players operating in the air powered vehicles market are AB Volvo, Audi AG, Ballard Power Systems, BMW AG, Engineair Pty Ltd, General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Man SE, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Motor Development International SA, Peugeot S.A., Phinergy, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Tata Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Volkswagen AG.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the air powered vehicle market analysis from 2025 to 2035 to identify the prevailing air powered vehicle market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the air powered vehicle market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global air powered vehicle market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: AIR POWERED VEHICLE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Single Energy Mode

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Dual Energy Mode

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: AIR POWERED VEHICLE MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Passenger Vehicle

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Commercial Vehicle

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Motorcycles & Scooters

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: AIR POWERED VEHICLE MARKET, BY RANGE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Less Than 100 KM

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 100-200 KM

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 More Than 200 KM

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: AIR POWERED VEHICLE MARKET, BY TOP SPEED

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Up To 100 kmph

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 More Than 100 kmph

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: AIR POWERED VEHICLE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 AUDI AG

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 BMW GROUP

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 DAIMLER AG

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Engineair Pty Ltd

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Magnetic Air Car, Inc.

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 MAN SE

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 Matrix Comsec

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 Motor development international SA

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 Peugeot S.A.

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 Phinergy

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 Tata Motors Limited

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.16 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

10.16.1 Company overview

10.16.2 Company snapshot

10.16.3 Operating business segments

10.16.4 Product portfolio

10.16.5 Business performance

10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.17 VOLVO GROUP

10.17.1 Company overview

10.17.2 Company snapshot

10.17.3 Operating business segments

10.17.4 Product portfolio

10.17.5 Business performance

10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbbgl7

