Insights on the Airport Digitalization Global Market to 2030 - Digital Retail to Boost Non-aero Revenues Presents Opportunities

The airport digitalization market is a growth market estimated to generate more than $8.52 billion in revenue by 2030. A highly fragmented market, the top five companies contributed approximately 55% to the global revenue market in 2020. This figure is not expected to change significantly over the forecast period (2021-2030). The top companies in this market by estimated revenue include SITA, ADB Safegate, and Amadeus.

The aviation industry was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with overall 50% reduced capacity, 60% drop in passenger numbers, and $125 billion loss in airport revenues in 2020. Domestic traffic, however, is expected to show greater resilience than international traffic in the short and medium term. How quickly airports and airlines can recover from the pandemic is critical to the market growth. The increasing pace of vaccination globally will also have a positive effect on the market, but passenger traffic is expected to achieve pre-pandemic levels only by 2024.

Airports now accept that investment in physical infrastructure has its limitations and are turning to technology and process automation investments, resulting in higher digitalization adoption rates. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected airport revenues significantly, forcing airports to rethink their business continuity strategies and seek additional revenue streams to mitigate the risks of similar unexpected events in the future. As such, the focus on cargo and non-aeronautical revenues is gradually increasing, while technology investment has taken the front seat to cater to the need for contactless and safe travel.

Pent-up demand for aviation will pave the way to recovery for domestic traffic followed by international traffic. Regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific with high domestic passenger traffic potential are expected to lead in the recovery process, but international transit hubs recovery to 2019 levels will face delays. Enhanced collaborations between stakeholders is projected to drive industry investments for the next 5 years. Multimodal solutions that can integrate ground and air transport are appealing to airports, while information technology (IT) solutions that provide end-to-end travel ownership of the passenger experience will drive digitalization. Digital solutions integrating online and offline sales channels can lead to augmented spending and help enhance non-aeronautical revenues and the passenger experience to attract investments. Similarly, airports are expected to also consider total airport management solutions that help integrate stakeholders into a single value chain to drive predictive decision-making and holistic airport management. With digital technologies and data analytics on the rise, performance-based airport operations management is the future.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

Key Highlights

Key Trends

Main Growth Opportunities in the Airport Digitalization Market

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Airport Digitalization Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics for the Airport Digitalization Market

Growth Drivers for Airport Digitalization

Growth Restraints for Airport Digitalization

4. Market Assessment

Need for Digitalization at Airports

Evolution of Airport Digitalization

Airport Digitalization Objectives

Airport Innovation Roadmap

Pillars of Airport Digitalization

Trends in Airport Digitalization

Digital Roles in the Aviation Value Chain

Aviation Stakeholders' Data Exchange Matrix

Data Flow Through Silos

Enabling Technologies for Digitalization

Technology Deployed at Different Stages of the Passenger Journey

Digitalization Benefits - Operational KPI

Joint Digitalization Improves Passenger Experience and Efficiencies

Common Implementation Challenges for Joint Digitalization

Investments Drivers and Challenges

Global Airports - Non-aero and Aero Revenue Split

Organizational Readiness for Digitalization

Digitalization Priorities in Airport Operations

Digitalization Priorities in Airport Process Automation

Digitalization Priorities in Resource Performance and Productivity

Strategic Risks of Digitalization Non-adoption

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Airport Tier

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Airport Tier

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share of Top 5 Participants

Revenue Share Analysis

Next Wave of Competition

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: Africa

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: Asia-Pacific

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: Europe

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: Latin America

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: Middle East

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Airport Digitalization: North America

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Multimodality to Boost Passenger Experience

Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Retail to Boost Non-aero Revenues

Growth Opportunity 3: Full-scale Biometric Implementation for Faster Passenger Processing

Growth Opportunity 4: Total Airport Management to Optimize Efficiencies

Key Takeaways

12. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

ADB Safegate

Amadeus

SITA

