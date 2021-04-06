Insights on the Aluminium Powder Global Market to 2026 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminium Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Aluminium powder is obtained by finely grinding the aluminium metal. This powder is light in weight, odourless, highly flammable and silvery-white to grey in colour. Its property to undergo vigorous exothermic reactions when it gets oxidized encourages its applications in the production of various explosives and fireworks. Aluminium powder is also used in the making of many paints and sealants, sparkles and glitters, aerated autoclave concrete, reflective roof coating and printing inks. It is generally available in four forms- atomized aluminium powder, aluminium flake powder, aluminium paste and aluminium pigment powder. Over the last few years, the aluminium powder industry has evolved extensively with the advancement in technology and growth in the global economy. According to the publisher, the global aluminium powder market reached a volume of 405,665 Tons in 2020.
This latest study "Aluminium Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" provides a detailed insight into the global aluminium powder market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of major regions. Currently, North America represents the biggest market for aluminium powder accounting for more than one-third of the total market. North America is followed by Europe, Asia Pacifc, South America and Middle East and Africa. The report has further segmented the market on the basis of end-use, technology and raw material. Based on the end-use, the market has been segmented into industrial, automotive, chemical, construction, explosives, defense and aerospace, and others. Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into air atomization and others. On the basis of raw material used, the market has been categorized into aluminium ingots and aluminium scrap. The report provides both the historical and future market trends for various sub-segmentations based on the end-use, technology and the raw material. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aluminium powder market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
This report provides a deep insight into the global aluminium powder industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a aluminium powder manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the aluminium powder industry in any manner.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global aluminium powder market?
2. What was the global aluminium powder market size in 2020?
3. What will be the aluminium powder market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?
4. What are the global aluminium powder market drivers?
5. What are the major trends in the global aluminium powder market?
6. What is the global aluminium powder market breakup by technology?
7. What is the global aluminium powder market breakup by end use?
8. What is the global aluminium powder market breakup by raw material?
9. What are the major regions in the global aluminium powder market?
10. Who are the leading aluminium powder manufacturers?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Aluminium Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Production Volume Trends
5.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.5 Market Forecast
5.6 Market Breakup by Key Players
6 Global Aluminium Powder Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Impact of COVID-19
6.4 Market Breakup by Region
6.5 Market Breakup by Technology
6.6 Market Breakup by End-Use
6.7 Market Breakup by Raw Material
6.8 Market Forecast
6.9 SWOT Analysis
6.9.1 Overview
6.9.2 Strengths
6.9.3 Weaknesses
6.9.4 Opportunities
6.9.5 Threats
6.10 Value Chain Analysis
6.10.1 Raw Material Procurement
6.10.2 Manufacturing
6.10.3 Marketing
6.10.4 Distribution
6.10.5 Exports
6.10.6 End-Use
6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.11.1 Overview
6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.11.4 Degree of Competition
6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes
6.12 Key Success and Risk Factors
6.13 Aluminium Powder: Import and Export Data
6.13.1 Imports by Major Countries
6.13.2 Exports by Major Countries
7 Performance of Key Regions
7.1 North America
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Europe
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Asia Pacific
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 South America
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Middle East and Africa
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market by Technology
8.1 Air Atomization
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Others
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market by End-Use
9.1 Industrial
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Automotive
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Chemical
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Construction
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Explosives
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Defense and Aerospace
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
10 Market by Raw Material
10.1 Aluminium Ingots
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Aluminium Scrap
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Structure
11.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
12 Aluminium Powder Manufacturing Process
12.1 Product Overview
12.2 Manufacturing Process
12.3 Raw Material Requirements
12.4 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates
13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
13.3 Plant Layout
13.4 Plant Machinery
13.5 Machinery Pictures
13.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
13.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
13.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
13.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
13.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
13.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
13.12 Other Capital Investments
14 Loans and Financial Assistance
15 Project Economics
15.1 Capital Cost of the Project
15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
15.4 Taxation and Depreciation
15.5 Income Projections
15.6 Expenditure Projections
15.7 Financial Analysis
15.8 Profit Analysis
16 Key Player Profiles
16.1 Ecka Granules
16.2 Toyal America Inc.
16.3 Alcoa
16.4 RUSAL
16.5 AMG Alpoco
16.6 MEPCO
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lh0i9a
