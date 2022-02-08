Insights on the Aluminum Curtain Wall Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Construction Type, Material, Applications and Region

Feb 08, 2022, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminum Curtain Wall Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aluminum curtain wall market reached a value of US$ 35.97 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 58.03 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
An aluminum curtain wall is a thin wall framing attached to a building structure, which contains in-fills of glass, metal panels, or light stones. It is manufactured using lightweight materials that prevent water penetration, reduce overall construction costs, and improve energy efficiency and air impermeability. It is usually installed in high-rise construction and commercial buildings to improve their thermal and solar control performance in harsh climates. At present, aluminum curtain walls are widely available in standard prefabricated systems and specialized custom wall units as per the requirements of customers
As aluminum curtain walls provide viable glazing solutions for residential properties, a significant rise in the number of housing projects on account of rapid urbanization and inflating income levels represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing trend of compact and integrated modular homes is resulting in the considerably increasing utilization of aluminum curtain walls to create consistent and attractive facades and improve overall aesthetics. In line with this, the escalating need for energy-efficient building systems due to rising environmental concerns and the implementation of stringent policies by governments of numerous countries is positively influencing the market.
In addition, the emerging trend of modern, contemporary offices is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, as shopping centers contribute to a considerable fraction of carbon emissions and energy consumption, several companies are integrating sustainability measures to reduce the environmental impact of buildings. This is catalyzing the demand for aluminum curtain walls across the globe. Furthermore, increasing consumer spending on entertainment and recreation services is projected to expand the application of aluminum curtain walls in designing high-end, eco-friendly entertainment establishments and recreational complexes
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alumil S.A., Arconic Corporation, Gutmann AG, Heroal, HUECK System GmbH & Co. KG, Kalwall Corporation, National Enclosure Company LLC, Ponzio S.R.L., PRL Glass Systems Inc., Raico Bautechnik GmbH, Reynaers Aluminium, Tubelite Inc. (Apogee Enterprises Inc.) and YKK Group
