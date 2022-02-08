Insights on the Aluminum Curtain Wall Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Construction Type, Material, Applications and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminum Curtain Wall Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aluminum curtain wall market reached a value of US$ 35.97 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 58.03 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



An aluminum curtain wall is a thin wall framing attached to a building structure, which contains in-fills of glass, metal panels, or light stones. It is manufactured using lightweight materials that prevent water penetration, reduce overall construction costs, and improve energy efficiency and air impermeability. It is usually installed in high-rise construction and commercial buildings to improve their thermal and solar control performance in harsh climates. At present, aluminum curtain walls are widely available in standard prefabricated systems and specialized custom wall units as per the requirements of customers



As aluminum curtain walls provide viable glazing solutions for residential properties, a significant rise in the number of housing projects on account of rapid urbanization and inflating income levels represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing trend of compact and integrated modular homes is resulting in the considerably increasing utilization of aluminum curtain walls to create consistent and attractive facades and improve overall aesthetics. In line with this, the escalating need for energy-efficient building systems due to rising environmental concerns and the implementation of stringent policies by governments of numerous countries is positively influencing the market.

In addition, the emerging trend of modern, contemporary offices is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, as shopping centers contribute to a considerable fraction of carbon emissions and energy consumption, several companies are integrating sustainability measures to reduce the environmental impact of buildings. This is catalyzing the demand for aluminum curtain walls across the globe. Furthermore, increasing consumer spending on entertainment and recreation services is projected to expand the application of aluminum curtain walls in designing high-end, eco-friendly entertainment establishments and recreational complexes

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alumil S.A., Arconic Corporation, Gutmann AG, Heroal, HUECK System GmbH & Co. KG, Kalwall Corporation, National Enclosure Company LLC, Ponzio S.R.L., PRL Glass Systems Inc., Raico Bautechnik GmbH, Reynaers Aluminium, Tubelite Inc. (Apogee Enterprises Inc.) and YKK Group



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aluminum curtain wall market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aluminum curtain wall market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the construction type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the applications?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aluminum curtain wall market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Stick-Built

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Semi-Unitized

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Unitized

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Construction Type

7.1 Refurbishment

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 New Construction

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Material

8.1 Fiberglass and Glass Wool

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Mineral Wool

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Plastic Foam

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Applications

9.1 Commercial

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Residential

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Alumil S.A.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.2 Arconic Corporation

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.3 Gutmann AG

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Heroal

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 HUECK System GmbH & Co. KG

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Kalwall Corporation

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 National Enclosure Company LLC

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Ponzio S.R.L.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 PRL Glass Systems Inc.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Raico Bautechnik GmbH

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Reynaers Aluminium

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Tubelite Inc. (Apogee Enterprises Inc.)

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 YKK Group

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i13ruu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets