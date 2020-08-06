Insights on the Ammonia Global Market to 2025 - Featuring CF Industries Holdings, Yara International & Nutrien Fertilizer Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ammonia Market, by Grade (Anhydrous, Aqueous), by Application (Fertilizers, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Refrigeration, Household, Food, Others), by Manufacturing Process, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ammonia Market is projected to grow and cross $ 68 billion by 2025. Wide use of ammonia in fertilizer industry is one of the key factors which is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast years. The growing demand for nitrogen fertilizers and upsurge in the utilization of ammonia to produce explosives is positively influencing the market growth.



The Global Ammonia Market is segmented based on grade, manufacturing process, application, and region. Based on application, the market can be categorized into Fertilizers, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Refrigeration, Household, Food, and Others. The Fertilizers segment dominates the global ammonia market with the segment's share standing at more than 70% in 2019. Ammonia is widely used in the manufacturing of various liquid fertilizer solutions consisting of aqua ammonia, ammonium nitrate and urea.



In terms of grade, the market is fragmented into Anhydrous and Aqueous. Anhydrous segment is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market over the next five years on account of its easy availability in gaseous grade and lower cost compared to aqueous grade in end-use applications. Region wise, APAC is likely to continue its dominance in the market, attributed to high consumption in agrochemicals and explosives. China and India, being the major consumers in the region, account for a significant chunk of the global ammonia demand. China is also the largest producer of ammonia, globally.



Sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an unparalleled slump in manufacturing activities across the globe. Spread of the pandemic has brought down demand for ammonia. Asia-Pacific ammonia market is anticipated to get highly affected by the pandemic. Disruptions in trade flows and logistics due to lockdown measures taken around the globe to contain the spread of coronavirus have negatively impacted the fertilizer industry, which is affecting the Global Ammonia Market. However, with increasing inclination towards fighting the pandemic and opening up economies, coupled with surging the demand from food and chemical industry, the demand for ammonia is forecast to grow over the next five years.



Major players operating in the Global Ammonia Market include CF Industries Holdings, Yara International, Nutrien Fertilizer, OCI NV, Ostchem Holdings, Ma'aden Phosphate, Mosaic Crop Nutrition, Eurochem Group AG, among others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Ammonia Market from 2015 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Ammonia Market from 2021 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Ammonia Market based on manufacturing process, application, process, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Ammonia Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Ammonia Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Ammonia Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Ammonia Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Ammonia Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Ammonia Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ammonia Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Ammonia Demand Supply Gap Outlook

6.1. Capacity by Location

6.2. Production by Country

6.3. Foreign Trade

6.4. Demand-Supply Gap



7. Global Ammonia Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Grade (Anhydrous, Aqueous)

7.2.2. By Application (Fertilizers, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Refrigeration, Household, Food, Others)

7.2.3. By Manufacturing Process (Steam Reforming, Partial Oxidation, Cryogenic Separation, Coal Gasification)

7.2.4. By Company (2019)

7.2.5. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Grade

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Manufacturing Process

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Ammonia Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Grade

8.3.1.2.2. By Application

8.3.1.2.3. By Manufacturing Process

8.3.2. India Ammonia Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Grade

8.3.2.2.2. By Application

8.3.2.2.3. By Manufacturing Process

8.3.3. Australia Ammonia Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Grade

8.3.3.2.2. By Application

8.3.3.2.3. By Manufacturing Process

8.3.4. Japan Ammonia Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Grade

8.3.4.2.2. By Application

8.3.4.2.3. By Manufacturing Process

8.3.5. South Korea Ammonia Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Grade

8.3.5.2.2. By Application

8.3.5.2.3. By Manufacturing Process



9. Europe Ammonia Market Outlook



10. North America Ammonia Market Outlook



11. South America Ammonia Market Outlook



12. Middle East and Africa Ammonia Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. CF Industries Holdings

15.2. Yara International

15.3. Nutrien Fertilizer

15.4. Ostchem Holdings

15.5. Ma'aden Phosphate

15.6. Mosaic Crop Nutrition

15.7. Eurochem Group AG

15.8. Group DF

15.9. OCI Nitrogen BV

15.10. Agrium, Inc.

15.11. Sabic

15.12. Koch Fertilizer, LLC

15.13. Dakota Gasification Company

15.14. IFFCO

15.15. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.



16. Strategic Recommendations



