Insights on the Antacids Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Awareness About GERD Presents Opportunities

Antacids are usually over the counter (OTC) medications used in neutralizing the stomach acid. The market has seen wide availability of antacids in variety of forms. Manufacturers in the antacids market are approaching different drug formulation techniques to support flavoured, chewable tablets to capture the market.



The Global Antacids Market is estimated to be USD 5.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.56 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.6%.



Rising incidence of acidic refluxes like GERD, unhealthy lifestyle etc. have driven the growth of the market. However, the alternative market for antacids hinders the growth of this market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Gastro Esophageal Reflux Diseases (GERD)

Growing Geriatric Population

Increasing Prevalence Of Heartburn

Unhealthy lifestyle

Restraints

Growing number of alternatives in the market for antacids

Opportunities

Increasing awareness about GERD

Trends

Rise of E-commerce has augmented the demand for antacids

Melt in mouth antacid

Segments Covered



The Global Antacid market is further segmented on the basis of drug class, formulation, distribution channel and geography.



Global Antacids Market, By Drug Class

Introduction

Proton Pump Inhibitor

H2 Antagonist

Acid Neutralizers

Global Antacids Market, By Formulation

Introduction

Tablet

Liquid

Powder

Global Antacids Market, By Distribution Channel

Introduction

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Antacids Market, By Geography

Introduction

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott India Private Ltd, Bayer AG, Takeda pharmaceuticals, Sun pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Dr Reddy's Laboratories etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.

Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products. Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share. Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance

