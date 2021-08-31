Insights on the Antistatic Agents Global Market to 2026 - Featuring BASF, Blend Colours & Clariant Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antistatic Agents Market Research Report by Product, by form, by Polymer Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antistatic Agents Market size was estimated at USD 501.04 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 536.30 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.37% to reach USD 767.93 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Antistatic Agents Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Antistatic Agents Market, including Adeka Europe GmbH, Arkema, BASF SE, Blend Colours, Clariant, Corbion N.V., Croda International Plc., Dowdupont, Emery Oleochemicals, Evonik Industries AG, Fine Organics, Foster Corporation, Ilshinwells, KAO Group, Kenrich Petrochemicals Inc., Lamberti S.P.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd., Nouryon, Palsgaard, Polyone Corporation, Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., and Tosaf Compounds Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Antistatic Agents Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Antistatic Agents Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Antistatic Agents Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Antistatic Agents Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Antistatic Agents Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Antistatic Agents Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Antistatic Agents Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rise in urbanization and disposable income increases demand for packaging from electronics and consumer goods

5.1.1.2. Demand for antistatic agents from automotive sector

5.1.1.3. Growing demand from plastic manufacturing sector

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Management of packaging and electronic waste

5.1.2.2. Fluctuating cost of raw material

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Research and developments to increase the application in pharmaceutical sector

5.1.3.2. Several innovations in increasing the use of antistatic agents to alleviate sparks and enhance safety

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Availability of alternatives for antistatic agents

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Antistatic Agents Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Diethanolamides

6.3. Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

6.4. Glycerol Monostearate



7. Antistatic Agents Market, by Category

7.1. Introduction

7.2. External Antistatic Agents

7.3. Internal Antistatic Agents

7.3.1. Anionic Antistatic Agents

7.3.2. Cationic Antistatic Agents

7.3.3. Nonionic Antistatic Agents



8. Antistatic Agents Market, by form

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Liquid

8.3. Microbeads

8.4. Pellets

8.5. Powder



9. Antistatic Agents Market, by Polymer Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

9.3. Polyethylene (PE)

9.4. Polypropylene (PP)

9.5. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



10. Antistatic Agents Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Automotive

10.3. Electronics

10.4. Packaging

10.5. Textiles



11. Americas Antistatic Agents Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Antistatic Agents Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Antistatic Agents Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Adeka Europe GmbH

15.2. Arkema

15.3. BASF SE

15.4. Blend Colours

15.5. Clariant

15.6. Corbion N.V.

15.7. Croda International Plc.

15.8. Dowdupont

15.9. Emery Oleochemicals

15.10. Evonik Industries AG

15.11. Fine Organics

15.12. Foster Corporation

15.13. Ilshinwells

15.14. KAO Group

15.15. Kenrich Petrochemicals Inc.

15.16. Lamberti S.P.A.

15.17. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

15.18. New Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.

15.19. Nouryon

15.20. Palsgaard

15.21. Polyone Corporation

15.22. Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.

15.23. Solvay S.A.

15.24. Tosaf Compounds Ltd.



16. Appendix

