Insights on the Aroma Chemicals Global Market to 2026 - by Type, Product, Application and Region

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aroma Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aroma chemicals market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Aroma chemicals or odorants are a group of molecules that are used as an ingredient to add flavor and fragrance to various products. They consist of synthetic, natural and nature-identical components. The natural compounds are extracted from plants and animals, whereas the nature-identical and synthetic compounds are manufactured artificially in labs using various oils and fats. Perfumers blend specific quantities of aroma chemicals to create a perfume formula. They can also be added in baked products, candies, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and to add fragrance to cosmetics, toiletries and cleaning products. The rising demand for natural fragrances and aromas across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. With the increasing disposable incomes, consumers are now more inclined toward spending on premium products for personal care, beauty, medicines and homecare, which are available in a variety of fragrances.

Furthermore, growing consumer awareness regarding the maintenance of hygiene has significantly impacted the demand for cleaning products and toiletries that use aroma chemicals as one of their key ingredients. Also, perfume manufacturers are experimenting with new synthetic fragrances to replicate the natural ones by incorporating aspects of biochemical sciences. Moreover, there is an increase in the usage of sulfur-containing compounds in perfumes as they are some of the strongest odorants that provide distinctive aromas to scents. Other factors such as the rising trend of aromatherapy for maintaining emotional and psychological wellbeing and increased focus of research and development (R&D) are also significantly contributing to the market growth.



