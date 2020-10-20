Insights on the Audiobooks Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Google, Amazon and Scribd Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Audiobooks - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Audiobooks Market accounted for $2.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.45 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the increase in younger listener inventory, expansion of home studios, and easy accessibility of copies. However, the lack of smooth transition from taped materials to intelligent devices is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



An audiobook is a transcription of a book or other work being read aloud. These recordings are being narrated by the authors or any other voiceover artists. Recording and editing have been easier like never before, and hence amateur authors, narrators, and publishers can produce a decent quality of audiobooks.



By device, the smartphones segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the portability to access recorded book versions while performing various other tasks in the background. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as this region is an early adopter of the latest technologies that are used in audiobooks.



Some of the key players in Audiobooks market include Google, Amazon, Scribd, Audible Inc., Storytel, AudiobooksNow, Penguin Random House LLC, Downpour, PODIUM PUBLISHING, barnes Noble booksellers Inc., Kobo, OverDrive, LibriVox, RBmedia, NOOK Digital LLC, and Rakuten Kobo Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Audiobooks Market, By Device

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Desktop, Laptops, and Tablets

5.3 Smartphones

5.4 Personal Digital Assistants



6 Global Audiobooks Market, By Genre

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fiction

6.3 Biography

6.4 Memoir

6.5 Educational

6.6 Suspense & Thriller

6.7 Romance

6.8 Professional

6.9 Personal Grooming & Motivational

6.10 Miscellaneous

6.11 Historical

6.12 Comedy



7 Global Audiobooks Market, By Subscription Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Yearly

7.3 Semi-Annually

7.4 Monthly



8 Global Audiobooks Market, By Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Android

8.3 IOS

8.4 Windows

8.5 Website



9 Global Audiobooks Market, By Age Group

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Adults

9.3 Kids



10 Global Audiobooks Market, By Distribution Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Subscription-Based

10.3 One-Time Download



11 Global Audiobooks Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Educational Institutes

11.3 Industries/Commercial Sector

11.4 Book Club

11.5 Personal

11.6 Learning

11.7 Entertainment



12 Global Audiobooks Market, By End-user

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Employed Professional

12.3 Homemaker Retirees

12.4 Student



13 Global Audiobooks Market, By Enterprise Size

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Large Enterprises

13.3 Small & Medium Enterprises



14 Global Audiobooks Market, By Geography

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 US

14.2.2 Canada

14.2.3 Mexico

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 Germany

14.3.2 UK

14.3.3 Italy

14.3.4 France

14.3.5 Spain

14.3.6 Rest of Europe

14.4 Asia-Pacific

14.4.1 Japan

14.4.2 China

14.4.3 India

14.4.4 Australia

14.4.5 New Zealand

14.4.6 South Korea

14.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14.5 South America

14.5.1 Argentina

14.5.2 Brazil

14.5.3 Chile

14.5.4 Rest of South America

14.6 Middle East & Africa

14.6.1 Saudi Arabia

14.6.2 UAE

14.6.3 Qatar

14.6.4 South Africa

14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



15 Key Developments

15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

15.3 New Product Launches

15.4 Expansions

15.5 Other Key Strategies



16 Company Profiling

16.1 Google

16.2 Amazon

16.3 Scribd

16.4 Audible Inc.

16.5 Storytel

16.6 AudiobooksNow

16.7 Penguin Random House LLC

16.8 Downpour

16.9 PODIUM PUBLISHING

16.10 Barnes Noble Booksellers Inc.

16.11 Kobo

16.12 OverDrive

16.13 LibriVox

16.14 RBmedia

16.15 NOOK Digital LLC

16.16 Rakuten Kobo Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sk0cf3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

