Insights on the Automated Guided Vehicle Global Market to 2026 - Rise in Demand for Automation by SMEs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market (2021-2026) by Component, Type, Navigation Technology, Battery Type, Application, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market is estimated to be USD 2.31 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.62 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%.



Key factors such as the rapid growth of E-commerce and the need for automation in maritime applications for improvement drive market growth. The rise in demand for automation and increase in safety, accuracy, and productivity provide growth opportunities to the market. In addition, AGVs reduce labor costs from a long-term perspective in warehouses in many ways.



However, factors such as high investment cost and lack of flexibility are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the availability of alternative autonomous mobile robots is a major challenge in the market.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Savant Automation, Dematic, DF Automation & Robotics, E&K Automation, JBT, Kollmorgen, Konecranes, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapid Growth of E-commerce and Mass Production

4.1.2 Increasing Safety Precautions and Regulations in Workplace

4.1.3 Demand for Automation and Material Handling Processes Across Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Initial Investment Costs

4.2.2 Lack of Flexibility and Obstacle Resistance

4.2.3 Availability of Autonomous Mobile Robot

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rise in demand for automation by SMEs

4.3.2 Adoption of 4.0 Technologies

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Low Labour Cost in Emerging and Developing Countries



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Components

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Hardware

6.4 Services



7 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automated Guided Carts

7.3 Forklift AGVs

7.4 Towing AGVs

7.5 Unit Load Handlers

7.6 Heavy Burden Carriers

7.7 Others



8 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Navigation Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Magnetic Guidance

8.3 Laser Guidance

8.4 Vision Guidance

8.5 Optical Tape Guidance

8.6 Inductive Guidance

8.7 Others



9 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Battery Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Lead

9.3 Lithium Ion

9.4 Nickel Based

9.5 Others



10 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Raw Material Handling

10.3 Work in Process Movement

10.4 Pallet Handling

10.5 Finished Product Handling

10.6 Hazardous Materials Handling

10.7 Others



11 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Automotive

11.3 Healthcare

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Logistics

11.6 Retail & E-commerce

11.7 Food & Beverages

11.8 Paper & Printing

11.9 Chemical

11.10 Aviation

11.11 Others



12 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Geography



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 DF Automation & Robotics

14.2 E&K Automation

14.3 JBT

14.4 Daifuku

14.5 Dematic

14.6 Eckhart

14.7 Irwin Car

14.8 Jungheinrich

14.9 Kollmorgen

14.10 Konecranes

14.11 KUKA

14.12 Lodige Industries

14.13 Murata Machinery

14.14 Oceaneering International

14.15 Savant Automation

14.16 Scaglia Indeva

14.17 Schaefer Systems International

14.18 Scott

14.19 Siemens

14.20 Toyota

14.21 VDL

14.22 WEWO Techmotion



15 Appendix



