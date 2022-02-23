Insights on the Automated Guided Vehicle Global Market to 2026 - Rise in Demand for Automation by SMEs Presents Opportunities

Feb 23, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market (2021-2026) by Component, Type, Navigation Technology, Battery Type, Application, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market is estimated to be USD 2.31 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.62 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%.
Key factors such as the rapid growth of E-commerce and the need for automation in maritime applications for improvement drive market growth. The rise in demand for automation and increase in safety, accuracy, and productivity provide growth opportunities to the market. In addition, AGVs reduce labor costs from a long-term perspective in warehouses in many ways.
However, factors such as high investment cost and lack of flexibility are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the availability of alternative autonomous mobile robots is a major challenge in the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Savant Automation, Dematic, DF Automation & Robotics, E&K Automation, JBT, Kollmorgen, Konecranes, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
- The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the Industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the Industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rapid Growth of E-commerce and Mass Production
4.1.2 Increasing Safety Precautions and Regulations in Workplace
4.1.3 Demand for Automation and Material Handling Processes Across Industries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Initial Investment Costs
4.2.2 Lack of Flexibility and Obstacle Resistance
4.2.3 Availability of Autonomous Mobile Robot
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rise in demand for automation by SMEs
4.3.2 Adoption of 4.0 Technologies
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Low Labour Cost in Emerging and Developing Countries
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Components
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Hardware
6.4 Services
7 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automated Guided Carts
7.3 Forklift AGVs
7.4 Towing AGVs
7.5 Unit Load Handlers
7.6 Heavy Burden Carriers
7.7 Others
8 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Navigation Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Magnetic Guidance
8.3 Laser Guidance
8.4 Vision Guidance
8.5 Optical Tape Guidance
8.6 Inductive Guidance
8.7 Others
9 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Battery Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Lead
9.3 Lithium Ion
9.4 Nickel Based
9.5 Others
10 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Raw Material Handling
10.3 Work in Process Movement
10.4 Pallet Handling
10.5 Finished Product Handling
10.6 Hazardous Materials Handling
10.7 Others
11 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Industry
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Automotive
11.3 Healthcare
11.4 Manufacturing
11.5 Logistics
11.6 Retail & E-commerce
11.7 Food & Beverages
11.8 Paper & Printing
11.9 Chemical
11.10 Aviation
11.11 Others
12 Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market, By Geography
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
14.1 DF Automation & Robotics
14.2 E&K Automation
14.3 JBT
14.4 Daifuku
14.5 Dematic
14.6 Eckhart
14.7 Irwin Car
14.8 Jungheinrich
14.9 Kollmorgen
14.10 Konecranes
14.11 KUKA
14.12 Lodige Industries
14.13 Murata Machinery
14.14 Oceaneering International
14.15 Savant Automation
14.16 Scaglia Indeva
14.17 Schaefer Systems International
14.18 Scott
14.19 Siemens
14.20 Toyota
14.21 VDL
14.22 WEWO Techmotion
15 Appendix
