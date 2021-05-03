Insights on the Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market In EMEA 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio
May 03, 2021, 15:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA is expected to grow by USD 33.01 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
The increasing investments in oil storage tanks, increasing extraction of low-grade crude that accumulates more sludge, and regulations in European countries are a few of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the stagnant oil industry, lack of awareness among end-users, and high upfront cost of automated oil tank cleaning systems will hamper the market growth.
Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market In EMEA: Type Landscape
The solutions type segment is likely to witness the largest growth during the next few years.
Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market In EMEA: Application Landscape
By Application, the downstream application segment is likely to hold the highest share over the next few years.
Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market In EMEA: Geographic LandscapeBy geography, Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from Europe. Germany is the key market for the automated oil tank cleaning system market in EMEA.
Companies Covered:
- Alfa Laval AB
- ARKOIL Technologies Nederland BV
- Butterworth Inc.
- Grupo Tradebe Medioambiente SL
- KMT International Inc.
- Orbijet Inc.
- Oreco AS
- Scanjet Systems AB
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Downstream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Midstream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Upstream - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Middle East - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
