Insights on the Automatic Door Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Door Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automatic door market reached a value of US$ 18.44 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 30.09 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.27% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An automatic door opens and closes when it senses an individual approaching towards it and works based on the changes in sound, light, pressure and motion. It is fast, safe, secure, easy-to-operate, and noise-free and consumes less space, saves energy, provides a hygienic environment and enables easy access to the premises. Consequently, it is widely installed in the residential, commercial and industrial spaces, including hospitals, airports, offices, supermarkets, shopping centers and train stations.



In recent years, the significant growth in the construction industry has emerged as one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Automatic doors are gaining widespread adoption to provide secure and convenient door access to differently-abled individuals. Furthermore, these doors find extensive applications in the defense and military sector to strengthen security, allow safe evacuation and minimize the need for the human workforce. Apart from this, the key market players are providing innovative features, such as bollards, boom barriers, and lock and shutter systems, to expand their market reach.

Apart from this, there is a rise in the demand for automatic doors due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as these doors provide hands-free access to public places, such as offices and restaurants, and help minimize the risk of transmission. However, the lockdowns imposed by governments of several countries have led to a decline in the operational efficiency of various industries, including construction, which has hampered the market growth. The market is expected to revive once these restrictions are relaxed.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ASSA ABLOY Group, Deutschtec GmbH, dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, Nabtesco Corporation, Sanwa Holdings Corporation and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global automatic door market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automatic door market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automatic door market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automatic Door Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Sliding

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Swinging

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Folding

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Commercial

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Industrial

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Residential

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 ASSA ABLOY Group

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Deutschtec GmbH

13.3.2.1 Company Overview.o

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.3 dormakaba Holding AG

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.4 GEZE GmbH

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Nabtesco Corporation

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.6 Sanwa Holdings Corporation

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.7 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30wp9o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets