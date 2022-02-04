Insights on the Automotive Differential Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Drive Type, Vehicle, Component, Vehicle Propulsion Type and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Differential Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive differential market reached a value of US$ 20.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



An automotive differential is a gear train that enables the wheels to rotate at different speeds while turning. It splits the engine torque into two separate units, thus enabling them to multiply engine power and spin wheels at different speeds. The differential is usually present in the rear axle assembly of rear-wheel drives and consists of pinion bearings, spider and side gears, side bearings and differential case and drive gears. Open, locking, limited-slip, electronically controlled limited-slip and torque vectoring differential are the commonly used variants that are added to passenger and commercial vehicles



Significant growth in the automotive industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for commercial and heavy-duty vehicles is also providing a boost to the market growth. The differential is a crucial component in automobiles that aids in conveniently maneuvering the vehicle at curves with enhanced traction control and preventing accidents. Widespread adoption of electronically limited-slip differential (ELSD) is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

It is primarily used in sports and off-road automobiles that offer improved braking systems, off-road and on-road driving experience, comfort and stability of the vehicles over slippery roads. Other factors, such as rising expenditure capacities of consumers, increasing preference for luxury and semi-utility vehicles (SUVs) and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to produce more cost-effective and efficient variants, are expected to drive the market further

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Borgwarner Inc., Continental AG, Dana Limited, Eaton Corporation Inc., GKN Plc (Melrose Industries), JTEKT Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation), Linamar Corporation, PowerTrax, Schaeffler Group and ZF Friedrichshafen AG



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive differential market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive differential market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drive type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle propulsion type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive differential market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Differential Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Electronic Limited-Slip Differential (ELSD)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Locking Differential

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Limited-Slip Differential (LSD)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Open Differential

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Torque Vectoring Differential

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Drive Type

7.1 Front Wheel Drive (FWD)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 All Wheel Drive/ Four Wheel Drive (AWD/4WD)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vehicle

8.1 Passenger Car

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Off-highway Vehicle

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Component

9.1 Differential Bearing

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Differential Gear

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Differential Case

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Vehicle Propulsion Type

10.1 I.C. Engine Vehicle

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Major Types

10.1.2.1 Spark Ignition Engine Based Vehicle

10.1.2.2 Compression Ignition Engine Based Vehicle

10.1.3 Market Forecast

10.2 Electric Vehicle

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Major Types

10.2.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicle

10.2.2.2 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

10.2.3 Market Forecast

10.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Major Types

10.3.2.1 Hybrid Electric

10.3.2.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric

10.3.3 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Borgwarner Inc.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Continental AG

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Dana Incorporated

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.5 Eaton Corporation Inc.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 GKN Plc (Melrose Industries)

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 JTEKT Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation)

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.8 Linamar Corporation

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 PowerTrax

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10 Schaeffler Group

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.11 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6l2iy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets