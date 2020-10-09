Insights on the Automotive Racing Slicks Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Bridgestone, Continental & Michelin Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Racing Slicks - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 275-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Automotive Racing Slicks Market to Reach 27.7 Million Units by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Racing Slicks estimated at 8.7 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 27.7 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18% over the period 2020-2027.



Automobile Racing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.6% CAGR and reach 23.1 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Motorcycle Racing segment is readjusted to a revised 15.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 2.3 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.3% CAGR



The Automotive Racing Slicks market in the U.S. is estimated at 2.3 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 6.6 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Michelin

Pirelli & C. SpA

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Racing Slicks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nh67y3

