Insights on the Automotive Surround View Systems Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Functioning, Vehicle Type, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Surround View Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive surround view systems market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.3% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive surround view systems refer to intelligent camera systems which provide a complete 360 view of the vehicle on an LCD screen that is placed on the dashboard. These systems play an important role in assisting the driver during parking and maneuvering the vehicle.

They also offer other benefits such as enabling the driver to get a sharp view on all sides; removing the blind spots; lowering distractions of the driver and improving traffic safety. Over the years, these systems have evolved from low-resolution to high-resolution cameras, providing real-time bird's-eye view of the vehicle and its surroundings. These advantages have significantly contributed to the installation of these systems in modern automobiles.



Advancements in the automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technologies have led to an increase in the sales of automotive surround view systems. the manufacturers have increased research and development to develop surround view systems with higher accuracy and advanced features. For instance, they are offering sonar-based systems that judge the distance between obstacles and give the user a warning when an object comes near another object.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players Valeo SA, Magna International, Continental AG, Clarion, Denso, Renesas Electronics, Aisin Seiki, Texas Instruments, Ambarella, Robert Bosch GmbH, Xylon d.o.o., Mobileye Vision Technologies Ltd., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the size of the global automotive surround view systems market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global automotive surround view systems market during 2022-2027?

3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive surround view systems market?

4. What are the key factors driving the global automotive surround view systems market?

5. What is the breakup of the global automotive surround view systems market based on the functioning?

6. What is the breakup of the global automotive surround view systems market based on the vehicle type?

7. What is the breakup of the global automotive surround view systems market based on the end user?

8. What are the key regions in the global automotive surround view systems market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global automotive surround view systems market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Surround View Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Functioning

5.6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.7 Market Breakup by End-User

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.4 Degree of Competition

8.5 Threat of New Entrants

8.6 Threat of Substitutes



9 Market Breakup by Type

9.1 Touch Screen Control

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Infrared Remote Control

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Functioning

10.1 Automatic

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Manual

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

11.1 Commercial Vehicles

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Passenger Vehicles

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by End-User

12.1 Aftermarket

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 OEMs

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast



13 Market Breakup by Region



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Valeo SA

14.3.2 Magna International

14.3.3 Continental AG

14.3.4 Clarion

14.3.5 Denso

14.3.6 Renesas Electronics

14.3.7 Aisin Seiki

14.3.8 Texas Instruments

14.3.9 Ambarella

14.3.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3.11 Xylon d.o.o.

14.3.12 Mobileye Vision Technologies Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9tm1t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets