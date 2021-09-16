Insights on the Automotive Suspension Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Disposable Income is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Suspension Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global automotive suspension market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global automotive suspension market to grow with a CAGR of 3.86% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on automotive suspension market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on automotive suspension market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive suspension market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive suspension market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising infrastructure

Increasing disposable income

2) Restraints

High cost

3) Opportunities

Technological innovation like lightweight suspension system and advanced components

Segment Covered

The global automotive suspension market is segmented on the basis of type, actutation, and vehicle.



The Global Automotive Suspension Market by Type

Dependent Suspension

Semi-dependent Suspension

Independent Suspension

The Global Automotive Suspension Market by Actutation

Air Actuation Suspension

Hydroelastic Actuation Suspension

The Global Automotive Suspension Market by Vehicle

Passenger

Commercial

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive suspension market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive suspension market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive suspension market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Automotive Suspension Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Automotive Suspension Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Actuation

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Automotive Suspension Market



4. Automotive Suspension Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Automotive Suspension Market by Type

5.1. Dependent Suspension

5.2. Semi-dependent Suspension

5.3. Independent Suspension



6. Global Automotive Suspension Market by Actuation

6.1. Air Actuation Suspension

6.2. Hydroelastic Actuation Suspension



7. Global Automotive Suspension Market by Vehicle

7.1. Passenger

7.2. Commercial



8. Global Automotive Suspension Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Automotive Suspension Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Automotive Suspension Market by Actuation

8.1.3. North America Automotive Suspension Market by Vehicle

8.1.4. North America Automotive Suspension Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Automotive Suspension Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Automotive Suspension Market by Actuation

8.2.3. Europe Automotive Suspension Market by Vehicle

8.2.4. Europe Automotive Suspension Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Suspension Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Suspension Market by Actuation

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Automotive Suspension Market by Vehicle

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Suspension Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Automotive Suspension Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Automotive Suspension Market by Actuation

8.4.3. RoW Automotive Suspension Market by Vehicle

8.4.4. RoW Automotive Suspension Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Suspension Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Hendrickson International

9.2.2. LORD Corporation

9.2.3. Continental AG

9.2.4. ThyssenKrupp Technologies AG

9.2.5. KYB Corporation

9.2.6. Fichtel & Sachs

9.2.7. Tenneco, Inc.

9.2.8. WABCO Holdings, Inc.

9.2.9. Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

9.2.10. Hitachi, Ltd.



