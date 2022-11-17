Insights on the Bank Kiosk Global Market to 2031 - Rising Demand for Self-Service in Banking & Financial Services Propels Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bank Kiosk Market By Component, By Type, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the bank kiosk market was valued at $756.96 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Bank kiosk is a type of machine used to ensure enhanced reach and greater accessibility of banking services to customers. A kiosk is set up in remote areas to provide banking services in these areas. In addition, kiosk can also be defined as small booth that have internet connections established in villages with personnel to help customers avail basic bank services. Most of the mainstream banks in all sectors, private, public, and cooperative have opened kiosks for people. Services provided are usually withdrawal, deposit, and remittances.



Rise in demand for self-service in banking & financial services, and enhanced customer services offered by bank kiosks propels the market growth. In addition, reduction in overall operational cost boosts growth of the bank kiosk market. However, increase in use of mobile devices for banking services and the need for high installation costs and regular maintenance limit growth of the market. Conversely, increase in investments by companies in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to provide several opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.



The global bank kiosk market is segmented on the basis of component, distribution, type, and region. Depending on component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. By type, it is categorized into single-function kiosk, multi-function kiosk, and virtual/video teller machine (VTM). By distribution, it is segmented into rural, urban, semi-urban, and metropolitan. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key players such as Auriga Spa, Cisco Systems, Inc., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Glory Ltd., GRGBanking, Hitachi Channel Solutions, Corp., Kal Atm Software GmbH, NCR Corporation, Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd., and Star Micronics co., Ltd. dominate the global bank kiosk market. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the bank kiosk market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing bank kiosk market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the bank kiosk market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global bank kiosk market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

