Insights on the Bike Sharing Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Meituan Dianping (Mobike), Youon Ditan (Hellobike), Lyft and Uber

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the bike sharing market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the bike sharing market by value, by volume, by number of bike sharing schemes and includes segment analysis as well. The report also provides regional analysis of the bike sharing market for China and rest of the world.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global bike sharing market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the bike sharing market are Meituan Dianping (Mobike), Youon Ditan (Hellobike), Lyft and Uber. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

Regional Coverage

China

ROW

The bike sharing market generates revenue from three main sources: the deposit fees, rental charges and advertisement. Various kinds of bike sharing models include free-floating bike sharing, hybrid bike sharing, dock-based bike sharing, cargo bike sharing etc. The major advantage of bike sharing is that it is cost effective, causes less traffic congestion and is cheaper as compared to taxis and car sharing.

The global bike sharing market has been segmented on the basis of bike type, bike sharing model, application and bike sharing type. Various types of bikes used in bike sharing can be segmented into e-bikes and others. On the basis of bike sharing model, bike sharing is divided into station-based/ dock based, dockless/free floating and hybrid bike sharing. On the basis of applications, bike sharing can be segregated into government, enterprises and others. Moreover, the types of bike sharing include point-to-point, ride and return and distributed.

The global bike sharing market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2025). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing smartphone penetration, growth in internet of things (IoT), growing awareness about the environment and personal health etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are the risk of theft and vandalism and the need for continuous maintenance of the bikes used in bike sharing programs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Bike Sharing Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Bike Sharing Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Bike Sharing Market Value by Region (China and ROW)

3.1.3 Global Bike Sharing Market by Segments (E-Bikes and Other)

3.1.4 Global Bike Sharing Market by Volume

3.1.5 Global Bike Sharing Market Volume by Region (China and ROW)

3.1.6 Global Bike Sharing Market by Number of Bike Sharing Schemes

3.1.7 Global Number of Bike Sharing Schemes by Region (China and ROW)

3.2 Global Bike Sharing Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global E-Bike Sharing Market by Value

3.2.2 Global E-Bike Sharing Market by Region (China and ROW)

3.2.3 Global Other Bike Sharing Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Other Bike Sharing Market by Region (China and ROW)



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 China Bike Sharing Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 China Bike Sharing Market by Value

4.1.2 China Bike Sharing Market by Volume

4.1.3 China Bike Sharing Market by Number of Bike Sharing Schemes

4.1.4 China Bike Sharing Market by Segments (E-Bikes and Other)

4.2 China Bike Sharing Market: Segment Analysis

4.2.1 China E-Bike Sharing Market by Value

4.2.2 China Other Bike Sharing Market by Value

4.3 ROW Bike Sharing Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 ROW Bike Sharing Market by Value

4.3.2 ROW Bike Sharing Market by Volume

4.3.3 ROW Bike Sharing Market by Number of Bike Sharing Schemes

4.3.4 ROW Bike Sharing Market by Segments (E-Bikes and Other)

4.4 ROW Bike Sharing Market: Segment Analysis

4.4.1 ROW E-Bike Sharing Market by Value

4.4.2 ROW Other Bike Sharing Market by Value



5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of Covid-19

5.2 Regional Impact of COVID-19



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Surging Urban Population

6.1.2 Augmenting Middle Class Population

6.1.3 Growing Awareness about Environment and Personal Health

6.1.4 Growth in IoT (Internet of Things)

6.1.5 Rising Smartphone Penetration

6.1.6 Escalating Youth Population

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Risk of Theft and Vandalism

6.2.2 Need for Continuous Maintenance

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Integration of Blockchain Technology with Bike Sharing Systems

6.3.2 Surging Use of Big Data

6.3.3 Growing Involvement of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

6.3.4 Innovative Bike Sharing Models



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Bike Sharing Market Players by Share in Total Financing



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Meituan Dianping (Mobike)

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Youon Ditan (Hellobike)

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Business Strategy

8.3 Lyft

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Uber

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

